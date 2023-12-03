AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Wearing their traditional red-and-black stripes - Villa are clas in all-white - Bournemouth kick off, and we are under way at the Vitality Stadium!
As two in-form teams prepare to lock horns, the players are out on the pitch, and kick-off is now just moments away!
By contrast, Aston Villa make sweeping changes to the team that started against Legia Warsaw three days ago: only Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemans, Douglas Luiz and captain John McGinn keep their places. First-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez joins Diego Carlos, Ollie Watkins, Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, Nicolo Zaniolo and Leon Bailey in returning to the side.
After Lloyd Kelly limped off against Sheffield United last time out, Milos Kerkez comes into Bournemouth's starting XI today, in the Cherries' only change from last week. Tyler Adams, Max Aarons, Alex Scott and Ryan Fredericks are among several players still unavailable to Iraola today.
SUBS: Robin Olsen, Matty Cash, Jacob Ramsey, Moussa Diaby, Alex Moreno, Jhon Duran, Tim Iroegbunam, Leander Dendoncker, Clement Lenglet.
ASTON VILLA (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Nicolo Zaniolo, Ollie Watkins.
SUBS: Mark Travers, Luis Sinisterra, Joe Rothwell, Chris Mepham, Kieffer Moore, David Brooks, Hamed Traore, Philip Billing, Dango Ouattara.
BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Dominic Solanke.
Fresh from ensuring their place in the Europa Conference League's knockout phase, Aston Villa arrive on the south coast having won no less than nine of their last 11 matches in all competitions. Unai Emery's men edged out Legia Warsaw on Thursday, thereby confirming a top-two finish in Group E with one game to spare, having beaten Tottenham a few days earlier. Victory over Spurs saw Villa leapfrog their hosts into fourth place in the Premier League standings, representing the Birmingham club's best position at this stage of a season since 2009.
Bournemouth secured back-to-back wins by seeing off Sheffield United last weekend, when Andoni Iraola's side added a 3-1 victory to their shock defeat of Newcastle United earlier in November. As a result, the Cherries have posted three wins from their last four Premier League games and sit 16th in the table, five points above the relegation zone. It has been over five years since Bournemouth enjoyed a three-match success streak in the top flight, but another win today would both achieve that feat and lift them closer to several sides in mid-table.
