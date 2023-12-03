Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1701612182

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 03 December 2023 14:03
Comments
A general view of Vitality Stadium
A general view of Vitality Stadium
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1701612107

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Wearing their traditional red-and-black stripes - Villa are clas in all-white - Bournemouth kick off, and we are under way at the Vitality Stadium!

3 December 2023 14:01
1701611894

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

As two in-form teams prepare to lock horns, the players are out on the pitch, and kick-off is now just moments away!

3 December 2023 13:58
1701611403

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

By contrast, Aston Villa make sweeping changes to the team that started against Legia Warsaw three days ago: only Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemans, Douglas Luiz and captain John McGinn keep their places. First-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez joins Diego Carlos, Ollie Watkins, Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, Nicolo Zaniolo and Leon Bailey in returning to the side.

3 December 2023 13:50
1701611324

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

After Lloyd Kelly limped off against Sheffield United last time out, Milos Kerkez comes into Bournemouth's starting XI today, in the Cherries' only change from last week. Tyler Adams, Max Aarons, Alex Scott and Ryan Fredericks are among several players still unavailable to Iraola today.

3 December 2023 13:48
1701611097

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

SUBS: Robin Olsen, Matty Cash, Jacob Ramsey, Moussa Diaby, Alex Moreno, Jhon Duran, Tim Iroegbunam, Leander Dendoncker, Clement Lenglet.

3 December 2023 13:44
1701610916

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

ASTON VILLA (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Leon Bailey, Youri Tielemans, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Nicolo Zaniolo, Ollie Watkins.

3 December 2023 13:41
1701610792

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

SUBS: Mark Travers, Luis Sinisterra, Joe Rothwell, Chris Mepham, Kieffer Moore, David Brooks, Hamed Traore, Philip Billing, Dango Ouattara.

3 December 2023 13:39
1701610667

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Dominic Solanke.

3 December 2023 13:37
1701610570

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Fresh from ensuring their place in the Europa Conference League's knockout phase, Aston Villa arrive on the south coast having won no less than nine of their last 11 matches in all competitions. Unai Emery's men edged out Legia Warsaw on Thursday, thereby confirming a top-two finish in Group E with one game to spare, having beaten Tottenham a few days earlier. Victory over Spurs saw Villa leapfrog their hosts into fourth place in the Premier League standings, representing the Birmingham club's best position at this stage of a season since 2009.

3 December 2023 13:36
1701610461

AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Bournemouth secured back-to-back wins by seeing off Sheffield United last weekend, when Andoni Iraola's side added a 3-1 victory to their shock defeat of Newcastle United earlier in November. As a result, the Cherries have posted three wins from their last four Premier League games and sit 16th in the table, five points above the relegation zone. It has been over five years since Bournemouth enjoyed a three-match success streak in the top flight, but another win today would both achieve that feat and lift them closer to several sides in mid-table.

3 December 2023 13:34

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in