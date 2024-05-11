AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
KICK-OFF! We are underway in this clash at the Vitality Stadium as visitors Brentford get the ball rolling. Their previous clash finished 2-2 at the Gtech Stadium. Another thriller on the cards? Let’s find out.
The teams are making their way out to the pitch, the managers and players are ready, and so are we! Bournemouth are winless in their last six league games against Brentford.
Thomas Frank has named an unchanged Brentford starting XI carrying on from the 0-0 draw against Fulham last weekend. Kristoffer Ajer, who suffered a broken nose in that game, will play with a face mask, while Mathias Jensen returns but is on the bench.
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has made one change from the side that lost 3-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend. Lloyd Kelly, who missed the game through illness, replaces Alex Scott in defence. Tyler Adams and Marcus Tavernier are back in the squad and are on the bench.
SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson, Mathias Jorgensen, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Mathias Jensen, Yoane Wissa, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Kevin Schade, Saman Ghoddos.
BRENTFORD (4-3-3): Mark Flekken; Sergio Reguilon, Ethan Pinnock, Nathan Collins, Kristoffer Ajer; Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Mikkel Damsgaard; Keane Lewis-Potter, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo.
SUBS: Neto, James Hill, Max Aarons, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Tyler Adams, Philip Billing, Dominic Sadi, Enes Unal.
BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Lloyd Kelly, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Adam Smith; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook; Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Dominic Solanke.
Ahead of today’s game, manager Thomas Frank called this Brentford’s toughest season so far in the Premier League. The Bees, currently in 16th place, cannot finish higher than 15th this season with two games to go. With the second-worst away record in the league this season including 12 losses on the road, behind only Sheffield United, Frank and his men will aim to get atleast something out of their final away game of the season. The goals have dried up again over the last two games, but Brentford have lost only one of their last seven games. Mathias Jensen and Kristoffer Ajer are both in contention for this game after picking up injuries recently, but all eyes will be on whether Ivan Toney can finally break his 10-game goalless run.
With two games to go this season, Bournemouth are now looking for a top-half finish after already securing their highest points tally (48) in a top-flight season. Manager Andoni Iraola’s nomination for Premier League manager of the season, the only manager outside the Top 4 to be nominated, says a lot about the season the Cherries have had. Bournemouth will likely not be too fazed coming into this on the back of a 3-0 loss to title challengers Arsenal in their previous game and will be motivated to bag all three points in their last home game of the season, against a Brentford side who have been far from their best all season. Lloyd Kelly, Tyler Adams and Marcus Tavernier are all fit again.
