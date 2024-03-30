Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1711810984

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 30 March 2024 14:00
Comments
A general view of Vitality Stadium
A general view of Vitality Stadium
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1711810833

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

Bournemouth get this Premier League clash under way. Solanke with the first kick. The teams swapped sides before the start.

30 March 2024 15:00
1711810653

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

Bournemouth are unbeaten in all six of their Premier League home games against Everton (winning four and drawing two), winning the last two while scoring three goals each time. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

30 March 2024 14:57
1711809947

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

Everton make two changes to the team that lost to United at Old Trafford. Vitaliy Mykolenko is out of the squad through illness and is replaced at full-back by Coleman, who captains the side. Calvert-Lewin starts up front, with Beto dropping onto the bench.

30 March 2024 14:45
1711809748

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

Bournemouth make four alterations to the side that beat Luton 4-3 in a Premier League classic in their last outing. Adams returns from injury to make his first top-flight start for the Cherries, seven months after signing from Leeds United. He comes into the midfield and replaces Ryan Christie. However, it has not been all positive news for Iraola, who is without Luis Sinisterra after the Colombian sustained a hamstring strain during the international break. Tavernier appears on the wing, with Kluivert picked ahead of Scott. Finally, Kerkez is preferred to Ouattara at left-back.

30 March 2024 14:42
1711809355

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Joao Virginia, Beto, Ashley Young, Andre Gomes, Idrissa Gueye, Youssef Chermiti, Lewis Warrington.

30 March 2024 14:35
1711809330

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

EVERTON (4-5-1): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ben Godfrey; Jack Harrison, Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Garner, Dwight McNeil; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

30 March 2024 14:35
1711809306

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Lloyd Kelly, Romain Faivre, Dango Ouattara, Alex Scott, James Hill, Enes Unal, Philip Billing, Max Aarons, Mark Travers.

30 March 2024 14:35
1711809283

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Chris Mepham, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez; Tyler Adams, Lewis Cook; Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

30 March 2024 14:34
1711809064

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

Everton are embroiled in a relegation battle and are winless in their last 11 Premier League matches. The Toffees went into the international break after a 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford, gifting the hosts two first-half penalties whilst failing to score themselves despite creating an xG (expected goals) of 1.61 from their 23 shots. It has certainly been a season to forget for Sean Dyche's men, who have already been deducted six points for breaking profit and sustainability rules (PSR), with the total initially standing at 10 before a successful appeal. However, Everton will soon discover if they will have another points deduction for a second PSR breach, as the hearing took place earlier this week. The visitors are currently in 16th position in the table, four points above Nottingham Forest, who are just inside the relegation zone after being given a four-point deduction for a PSR breach earlier this month.

30 March 2024 14:31
1711809005

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton

Bournemouth were going through a tough run of form at the end of February and had won just one of their last seven Premier League outings after their 1-0 loss to Manchester City. However, they have collected seven points from their previous three top-flight outings to move up to 13th position. Andoni Iraola would’ve targeted the three fixtures against Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town as a chance to string some positive results together, and the Spaniard would’ve been delighted with their victory over the Clarets before a hard-fought draw against the Blades. Bournemouth then produced the comeback of the season against the Hatters, coming from 3-0 down to win 4-3 in their last outing, becoming the third team in Premier League history to win a match after trailing by three goals at half-time.

30 March 2024 14:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in