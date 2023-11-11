Jump to content

Liveupdated1699725605

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 November 2023 16:30
A general view of Vitality Stadium
A general view of Vitality Stadium
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1699725550

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

SAVE! Willock hangs a cross to the back post for Lascelles to attack. He powers a header towards goal that takes a deflection, but Neto makes a fine stop. Lascelles may have been offside anyway, although it looked tight.

11 November 2023 17:59
1699725495

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Almiron has a run at Kelly down the right flank and he wins a corner for the Magpies for his efforts.

11 November 2023 17:58
1699725408

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Miley has made a composed start for the Magpies in his first Premier League start. The 17-year-old is a highly-touted prospect on Tyneside.

11 November 2023 17:56
1699725339

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Bournemouth have been knocked out of their early rhythm. The hosts do look a tad short of confidence following their defeat to City last week.

11 November 2023 17:55
1699725127

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Newcastle will have been pleased to ride out the early wave of pressure. The Magpies look more assured at the back now as Solanke and the runners from deep have been contained.

11 November 2023 17:52
1699725073

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Semenyo needs treatment for a knock for the hosts. Both teams are having issues with players tonight.

11 November 2023 17:51
1699724919

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Schar is involved in the action as he breaks up a pass towards Solanke on the edge of the box. That will ease any concerns about his hamstring.

11 November 2023 17:48
1699724875

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Schar continues after receiving treatment, but his condition will be monitored by Howe and his staff.

11 November 2023 17:47
1699724746

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Schar goes down clutching his hamstring as Pope gathers the ball. He does not look comfortable and requires treatment.

11 November 2023 17:45
1699724713

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Kelly delivers a dangerous low cross into the middle, but no Bournemouth player reacts before Pope smothers it in the area.

11 November 2023 17:45

