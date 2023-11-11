AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
SAVE! Willock hangs a cross to the back post for Lascelles to attack. He powers a header towards goal that takes a deflection, but Neto makes a fine stop. Lascelles may have been offside anyway, although it looked tight.
Almiron has a run at Kelly down the right flank and he wins a corner for the Magpies for his efforts.
Miley has made a composed start for the Magpies in his first Premier League start. The 17-year-old is a highly-touted prospect on Tyneside.
Bournemouth have been knocked out of their early rhythm. The hosts do look a tad short of confidence following their defeat to City last week.
Newcastle will have been pleased to ride out the early wave of pressure. The Magpies look more assured at the back now as Solanke and the runners from deep have been contained.
Semenyo needs treatment for a knock for the hosts. Both teams are having issues with players tonight.
Schar is involved in the action as he breaks up a pass towards Solanke on the edge of the box. That will ease any concerns about his hamstring.
Schar continues after receiving treatment, but his condition will be monitored by Howe and his staff.
Schar goes down clutching his hamstring as Pope gathers the ball. He does not look comfortable and requires treatment.
Kelly delivers a dangerous low cross into the middle, but no Bournemouth player reacts before Pope smothers it in the area.
