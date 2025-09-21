AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium
Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Newcastle United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.
The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.
Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
The full-time whistle is blown as Bournemouth and Newcastle draw 0-0 at the Vitality Stadium. It was a game of few attacking moments as Newcastle’s cautious and disciplined approach earned a much-needed point against Iraola’s high-flying Bournemouth outfit. Kluivert tested Pope at the end of the match with a low free-kick, which was parried away by the towering Englishman to preserve the stalemate. The defences of both teams undoubtedly prevailed, with a draw an accurate reflection of an uneventful encounter. The Cherries accumulated a slightly higher expected goals (xG) with 0.56 to Newcastle’s 0.14. Bournemouth also registered more possession with 56.3%, but couldn’t find a breakthrough as a rotated Newcastle line-up held firm and collected a point. This result moves Bournemouth up to fourth, while Newcastle are 13th. Next week, Howe’s men host Bradford City in the EFL Cup and Arsenal in the Premier League, while Bournemouth travel to Leeds in their upcoming top-flight outing. We hope you’ve enjoyed this live text commentary! Thank you!
FULL-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 0-0 NEWCASTLE UNITED
Bournemouth have attempted the last five shots in this game. Newcastle's last shot was taken by Tonali in the 25th minute.
KLUIVERT TESTS POPE! Bournemouth are awarded a free-kick in a threatening position after Barnes blocks Christie's effort with his arm from point-blank range! Kluivert hits a powerful strike, which Pope pushes out for a corner!
There will be five minutes of time added to the end of this game.
It has been over 60 minutes since Newcastle last attempted a shot in this game.
With less than five minutes of normal time remaining, are we destined for a stalemate? Who can be the hero this afternoon to ignite this tense game?
Newcastle change their striker with Osula replacing Woltemade.
Howe makes a sensible change as the experienced Lascelles is on for Thiaw.
Christie's free-kick fails to amount to any danger and Bournemouth can't take advantage of the situation!
