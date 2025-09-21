Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 21 September 2025 16:29 BST
A general view of Vitality Stadium
A general view of Vitality Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Newcastle United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Liverpool look to fend off competition from Arsenal, Manchester City and more.

The race for the Champions League places should also be a compelling battle, with a fifth place possible for English teams. Manchester United’s latest rebuild under Ruben Amorim sets expectations high once more after a dismal season last time out.

Meanwhile, it’s Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

The full-time whistle is blown as Bournemouth and Newcastle draw 0-0 at the Vitality Stadium. It was a game of few attacking moments as Newcastle’s cautious and disciplined approach earned a much-needed point against Iraola’s high-flying Bournemouth outfit. Kluivert tested Pope at the end of the match with a low free-kick, which was parried away by the towering Englishman to preserve the stalemate. The defences of both teams undoubtedly prevailed, with a draw an accurate reflection of an uneventful encounter. The Cherries accumulated a slightly higher expected goals (xG) with 0.56 to Newcastle’s 0.14. Bournemouth also registered more possession with 56.3%, but couldn’t find a breakthrough as a rotated Newcastle line-up held firm and collected a point. This result moves Bournemouth up to fourth, while Newcastle are 13th. Next week, Howe’s men host Bradford City in the EFL Cup and Arsenal in the Premier League, while Bournemouth travel to Leeds in their upcoming top-flight outing. We hope you’ve enjoyed this live text commentary! Thank you!

21 September 2025 16:26

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

FULL-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 0-0 NEWCASTLE UNITED

21 September 2025 15:55

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Bournemouth have attempted the last five shots in this game. Newcastle's last shot was taken by Tonali in the 25th minute.

21 September 2025 15:53

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

KLUIVERT TESTS POPE! Bournemouth are awarded a free-kick in a threatening position after Barnes blocks Christie's effort with his arm from point-blank range! Kluivert hits a powerful strike, which Pope pushes out for a corner!

21 September 2025 15:52

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

There will be five minutes of time added to the end of this game.

21 September 2025 15:52

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

It has been over 60 minutes since Newcastle last attempted a shot in this game.

21 September 2025 15:49

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

With less than five minutes of normal time remaining, are we destined for a stalemate? Who can be the hero this afternoon to ignite this tense game?

21 September 2025 15:47

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Newcastle change their striker with Osula replacing Woltemade.

21 September 2025 15:46

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Howe makes a sensible change as the experienced Lascelles is on for Thiaw.

21 September 2025 15:44

AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Christie's free-kick fails to amount to any danger and Bournemouth can't take advantage of the situation!

21 September 2025 15:43

