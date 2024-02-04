AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
It looks like it is Kluivert's goal. Replays show the ball was on the goal-line when the midfielder applied the finishing touch. That is now five goals in 13 games for him.
Goal Justin Dean Kluivert
The Cherries are unbeaten in their last seven league meetings with Forest, winning five, stretching back to a 2-1 defeat in February 2015.
Bournemouth threaten early on and Semenyo lays the ball off for Christie, whose drilled 20-yard effort deflects behind for a corner.
Rebecca Welch is our referee today. She blows her whistle and Bournemouth get us under way.
The teams are making their way out onto the field and we are almost ready to go here.
Forest have never won a Premier League match on a Sunday, losing five of their eight such matches. They have also conceded at least three goals in each of those defeats. Mind, Bournemouth have not fared much better. The Cherries have lost 26 of their 37 Premier League matches on a Sunday, with their 70.3 per cent loss rate the highest among any side to have played at least 10 games on the day.
As for Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo makes six alterations from the midweek defeat to Arsenal in an attempt to change his side's fortunes. New signing Sels makes his debut in goal, while Gunners loanee Tavares returns after he was ineligible to face his parent club. Yates, Hudson-Odoi, Elanga and Awoniyi are also back in the starting XI, while loan signings Reyna and Ribeiro could make their debuts from the bench, where Niakhate returns from the Africa Cup of Nations. The Reds are without Divock Origi and Chris Wood due to injury, with Ola Aina, Willy Boly, Serge Aurier and Ibrahim Sangare away on international duty.
Andoni Iraola makes two changes from Bournemouth's 1-1 draw at West Ham in midweek. Sinisterra and Kluivert come into the starting line-up with Scott and Tavernier dropping to the bench, where Ouattara returns following his participation at the Africa Cup of Nations. The game is just too soon for new signing Eres Unal, who arrived on loan from Getafe, while the likes of Max Aarons, Tyler Adams and Ryan Fredericks are still absent due to injury.
SUBS: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Matt Turner, Moussa Niakhate, Gonzalo Montiel, Harry Toffolo, Felipe, Giovanni Reyna, Danilo, Rodrigo Ribeiro.
