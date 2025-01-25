AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium
Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Nottingham Forest today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest
A breathtaking game on the coast has come to an end, and Forest will be the happier side to hear the final whistle! The game started slowly, but after only nine minutes Kluivert opened the scoring with a wonderful solo goal where he ran from his own half before smashing past Sels to make it 1-0. The rest of the half was very quiet, and it remained 1-0 at the break. The second half couldn’t have been more different, as Ouattara made it 2-0, 10 minutes after the break! Kluiverts cross was headed in at the back post, and Ouattara had his first of the game. It quickly unravelled from there for Forest, as only six minutes later, Bournemouth had a third. Ouattara scored again after holding off the defenders close to him, and then stroking the ball into the back of the net past Sels again. They weren’t done yet, and in the 87th minute, Ouattara claimed his hat-trick! Tavernier attempted a cross/shot, which was spilt by Sels, leaving Ouattara with an empty net to make it four. Just when you thought the game was over and Bournemouth were done for the day, Semenyo made it 5-0 in the 91st minute. He received the ball from Tavernier and finished well into the bottom right corner. That wrapped the game up, and it meant that Bournemouth can celebrate a five-star, five-goal performance. Bournemouth created 1.78 xG across the match, and Forest created a respectable 0.89 xG, despite not scoring a goal. Thank you for joining this live commentary, goodbye!
AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest
FULL-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 5-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth fans begin chanting “We want six!”. That’s got to hurt the Forest players and fans alike.
AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest
This win is a huge statement for Bournemouth, but also a big wake-up call for Forest. They are in a great position in the league, but they have to be consistently performing against teams that are around them. Or, at least don’t get humiliated.
AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth make another change! The hat-trick hero, Ouattara is taken off to a standing ovation from the home fans, and he is replaced by Silcott-Duberry.
AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth make another change, and Kluivert has been taken off after an amazing performance yet again. He is replaced by Jebbison.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments