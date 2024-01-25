Jump to content

Live

AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium

Luke Baker
Thursday 25 January 2024 20:04


Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Swansea City in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1706212995

AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City

Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).

25 January 2024 20:03
1706212891

AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.

25 January 2024 20:01
1706212889

AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City

Attempt blocked. Liam Cullen (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

25 January 2024 20:01
1706212818

AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City

Foul by Harrison Ashby (Swansea City).

25 January 2024 20:00
1706212738

AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City

Goal! Bournemouth 3, Swansea City 0. Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Scott.

25 January 2024 19:58
1706212455

AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City

Goal! Bournemouth 2, Swansea City 0. Alex Scott (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

25 January 2024 19:54
1706212278

AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City

Goal! Bournemouth 1, Swansea City 0. Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

25 January 2024 19:51
1706212235

AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City

Nathan Wood (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

25 January 2024 19:50
1706212229

AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City

Foul by Nathan Wood (Swansea City).

25 January 2024 19:50
1706212209

AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City

Foul by Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth).

25 January 2024 19:50

