AFC Bournemouth vs Swansea City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Swansea City in the FA Cup today.
This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.
While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.
Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.
Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.
Attempt blocked. Liam Cullen (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Harrison Ashby (Swansea City).
Goal! Bournemouth 3, Swansea City 0. Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Scott.
Goal! Bournemouth 2, Swansea City 0. Alex Scott (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Swansea City 0. Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Nathan Wood (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathan Wood (Swansea City).
Foul by Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth).
