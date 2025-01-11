Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 January 2025 13:00 GMT
Comments
A general view of Vitality Stadium
A general view of Vitality Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Match ends, Bournemouth 5, West Bromwich Albion 1.

11 January 2025 16:55

AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Second Half ends, Bournemouth 5, West Bromwich Albion 1.

11 January 2025 16:51

AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Goal! Bournemouth 5, West Bromwich Albion 1. Daniel Jebbison (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antoine Semenyo with a through ball.

11 January 2025 16:49

AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.

11 January 2025 16:48

AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth).

11 January 2025 16:47

AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt missed. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

11 January 2025 16:46

AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Substitution, Bournemouth. Max Kinsey replaces Tyler Adams.

11 January 2025 16:46

AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Substitution, Bournemouth. Remy Rees-Dottin replaces Dango Ouattara.

11 January 2025 16:46

AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Mason Holgate (West Bromwich Albion).

11 January 2025 16:45

AFC Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Daniel Jebbison (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

11 January 2025 16:45

