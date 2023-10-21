Jump to content

Liveupdated1697904243

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 October 2023 14:00
A general view of Vitality Stadium
A general view of Vitality Stadium
(Getty Images)

1697904219

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Turning the game on its head following half-time, Wolves consign Bournemouth to another home defeat, as they fight back to win 2-1 after trailing at the break. The visitors came out snarling from the start of the second half, and goals from Cunha and his replacement Kaladzic saw them over the line against depleted opponents. Cook's moment of madness reduced the Cherries to 10 men, and despite a few flashes of danger at the other end, Wolves were able to secure a much-needed three points. While Bournemouth meet Burnley next time out, in a contest that could prove crucial for either side's hopes of survival, Wolves will host Newcastle United in seven days time. That's all from the Vitality Stadium today, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!

21 October 2023 17:03
1697903894

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

FULL-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 1-2 WOLVES

21 October 2023 16:58
1697903842

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

With one minute of stoppage time remaining, Bournemouth are desperately trying to send the ball forward. However, Wolves keep winning possession back and are in no hurry to use it.

21 October 2023 16:57
1697903748

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shortly after scoring what could be the winner, Kaladzic has to head away Bournemouth's second successive corner, for which goalkeeper Neto has wandered up from the back, seeking redemption for his mistake at the other end.

21 October 2023 16:55
1697903557

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

The ball rolls towards Sarabia on the left side of the area, but he can only shoot timidly at Neto. Then, he becomes involved in an argument with Aarons.

21 October 2023 16:52
1697903433

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Yellow Card Pablo Sarabia García

21 October 2023 16:50
1697903328

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Yellow Card Pedro Lomba Neto

21 October 2023 16:48
1697903327

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

The home side have not given up hope of a first Premier League win just yet: Rothwell has a shot blocked, then Billing sees the follow-up saved by Sa.

21 October 2023 16:48
1697903292

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Assist Hee-Chan Hwang

21 October 2023 16:48
1697903258

AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Goal Saša Kalajdžić

21 October 2023 16:47

