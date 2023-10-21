AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Turning the game on its head following half-time, Wolves consign Bournemouth to another home defeat, as they fight back to win 2-1 after trailing at the break. The visitors came out snarling from the start of the second half, and goals from Cunha and his replacement Kaladzic saw them over the line against depleted opponents. Cook's moment of madness reduced the Cherries to 10 men, and despite a few flashes of danger at the other end, Wolves were able to secure a much-needed three points. While Bournemouth meet Burnley next time out, in a contest that could prove crucial for either side's hopes of survival, Wolves will host Newcastle United in seven days time. That's all from the Vitality Stadium today, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!
FULL-TIME: BOURNEMOUTH 1-2 WOLVES
With one minute of stoppage time remaining, Bournemouth are desperately trying to send the ball forward. However, Wolves keep winning possession back and are in no hurry to use it.
Shortly after scoring what could be the winner, Kaladzic has to head away Bournemouth's second successive corner, for which goalkeeper Neto has wandered up from the back, seeking redemption for his mistake at the other end.
The ball rolls towards Sarabia on the left side of the area, but he can only shoot timidly at Neto. Then, he becomes involved in an argument with Aarons.
Yellow Card Pablo Sarabia García
Yellow Card Pedro Lomba Neto
The home side have not given up hope of a first Premier League win just yet: Rothwell has a shot blocked, then Billing sees the follow-up saved by Sa.
Assist Hee-Chan Hwang
Goal Saša Kalajdžić
