Senegal PM slams ‘deplorable’ Afcon final scenes as fans await trial in Morocco
Senegalese supporters clashed with Moroccan security during the controversial Africa Cup of Nations final
Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has described the incidents during the African Cup of Nations final against Morocco as "deplorable" and "painful".
His remarks on Monday come as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) considers potential sanctions against the Senegalese national team.
The controversy erupted after Senegal's players walked off the pitch in protest at a VAR-awarded penalty. They later returned to secure a 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco in extra time.
During the match, a group of Senegalese fans clashed with Moroccan security personnel while attempting to enter the pitch following the contentious penalty decision.
Eighteen Senegalese supporters have since been arrested and are set to face trial in Morocco. The aftermath has also seen social media users from both nations trade accusations.
Speaking at the opening of a Moroccan-Senegalese joint commission in Rabat, a week after the final, Mr Sonko acknowledged the context was "charged with sporting emotion, deplorable misconduct and images that have at times been painful for two peoples deeply bound to one another."
He added that "the misbehaviour observed here and there should neither be denied nor dramatised," suggesting the incidents "should be understood as emotional excesses fuelled by passion, rather than as political or cultural rifts."
This marks the first time a senior Senegalese official has addressed the final's events in such terms, ahead of potential CAF disciplinary measures.
The Moroccan football federation has announced it is pursuing legal action with CAF and FIFA.
CAF stated it would take "appropriate action" after reviewing the match incidents, while FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the conduct of Senegal's players and coaching staff.
Despite the tensions, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye congratulated his team in Dakar and thanked Morocco for its organisation of the tournament.
Senegal is a close ally of Morocco, notably backing its sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.
Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, speaking at the same event, highlighted the centuries-old strong ties but notably did not congratulate Senegal on their victory.
Morocco's king had previously stated the tournament was a success for Africa and that the "regrettable incidents" would not undermine African fraternity.
