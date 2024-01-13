Afcon schedule, fixtures, results and start times

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Africa Cup of Nations is back as Ivory Coast play host for the second time in the competition’s history.

Of the 24 nations taking part in Afcon, Senegal have been installed as the pre-tournament favourites, with a raft of top players including Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nicolas Jackson.

But the reigning champions will face stiff competition for the trophy from the team they beat in the final shootout three years ago, Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, as well as Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria, Cameroon and hosts Ivory Coast.

The tournament is officially Afcon 2023, despite taking place in 2024, after it was pushed back several months due to concerns over the Senegalese heat in the summer months.

Mohamed Salah is desperate to finally win a major international trophy for Egypt (AFP via Getty Images)

Here is the full schedule of fixtures, dates and kick-off times

Venues

Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 60,000

Felix Houphoet Boigny, Adidjan, 33,000

Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 40,000

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, 20,000

Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro, 20,000

Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 20,000

Group stage (all times GMT)

Saturday 13 January

Group A: Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Sunday 14 January

Group A: Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (14:00)

Group B: Egypt vs Mozambique, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)

Group B: Ghana vs Cape Verde, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Monday 15 January

Group C: Senegal vs The Gambia, Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro (14:00)

Group C: Cameroon vs Guinea, Yamoussoukro (17:00)

Group D: Algeria vs Angola, Stade de la Paix, Bouake (20:00)

Tuesday 16 January

Group D: Burkina Faso vs Mauritania, Bouake (14:00)

Group E: Tunisia vs Namibia, Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo (17:00)

Group E: Mali vs South Africa, Korhogo (20:00)

Wednesday 17 January

Group F: Morocco vs Tanzania, Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro (17:00)

Group F: DR Congo vs Zambia, San Pedro (20:00)

Thursday 18 January

Group A: Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (14:00)

Group A: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)

Group B: Egypt vs Ghana, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Friday 19 January

Group B: Cape Verde vs Mozambique, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (14:00)

Group C: Senegal vs Cameroon, Yamoussoukro (17:00)

Group C: Guinea vs The Gambia, Yamoussoukro (20:00)

Saturday 20 January

Group D: Algeria vs Burkina Faso, Bouake (14:00)

Group D: Mauritania vs Angola, Bouake (17:00)

Group E: Tunisia vs Mali, Korhogo (20:00)

Sunday 21 January

Group E: South Africa vs Namibia, Korhogo (20:00)

Group F: Morocco vs DR Congo, San Pedro (14:00)

Group F: Zambia vs Tanzania, San Pedro (17:00)

Monday 22 January

Group A: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)

Group A: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)

Group B: Cape Verde vs Egypt, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Group B: Mozambique vs Ghana, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Tuesday 23 January

Group C: The Gambia vs Cameroon, Bouake (17:00)

Group C: Guinea vs Senegal, Yamoussoukro (17:00)

Group D: Angola vs Burkina Faso, Yamoussoukro (20:00)

Group D: Mauritania vs Algeria, Bouake (20:00)

Wednesday 24 January

Group E: Namibia vs Mali, San Pedro (17:00)

Group E: South Africa vs Tunisia, Korhogo (17:00)

Group F: Tanzania vs DR Congo, Korhogo (20:00)

Group F: Zambia vs Morocco, San Pedro (20:00)

Second round

Saturday 27 January

SR1: Group D Winner vs 3rd Place Group B/E/F, Bouake (17:00)

SR2: Group A Second Place vs Group C Second Place, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Sunday 28 January

SR3: Group A Winner vs 3rd Place Group C/D/E, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)

SR4: Group B Second Place vs Group F Second Place, San Pedro (20:00)

Monday 29 January

SR5: Group B Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/C/D, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)

SR6: Group C Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/B/F, Yamoussoukro (20:00)

Tuesday 30 January

SR7: Group E Winner vs Group D Second Place, Korhogo (17:00)

SR8: Group F Winner vs Group E Second Place, San Pedro (20:00)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2 February

QF1: Winner SR2 vs Winner SR1, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)

QF2: Winner SR4 vs Winner SR3, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Saturday 3 February

QF3: Winner SR7 vs Winner SR6, Bouake (17:00)

QF4: Winner SR5 vs Winner SR8, Yamoussoukro (20:00)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 7 February

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4, Bouake (17:00)

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF2, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Third place play-off

Saturday 10 February

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Final

Sunday 11 February

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)