Afcon schedule: Today’s Africa Cup of Nations fixtures, start times and TV channels

The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the knockout stages as Ivory Coast play host for the second time in the competition’s history.

Of the 24 nations taking part in the Afcon, Senegal were installed as the pre-tournament favourites, with a raft of top players including Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nicolas Jackson. But the reigning champions face stiff competition for the trophy, not least from Morocco, who reached the semi-finals of the World Cup last year.

The tournament is officially Afcon 2023, despite taking place in 2024, after it was pushed back several months due to concerns over the Senegalese heat in the summer months.

Here is the full schedule of fixtures, dates and kick-off times

Second round

Tuesday 30 January

SR7: Mali v Burkina Faso, Korhogo (17:00)

SR8: Morocco v South Africa, San Pedro (20:00)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2 February

QF1: Nigeria v Angola, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)

QF2: DR Congo v Guinea, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Saturday 3 February

QF3: Ivory Coast v Cape Verde, Bouake (17:00)

QF4: Winner SR5 vs Winner SR8, Yamoussoukro (20:00)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 7 February

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4, Bouake (17:00)

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF2, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Third place play-off

Saturday 10 February

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Final

Sunday 11 February

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)

Venues

Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 60,000

Felix Houphoet Boigny, Adidjan, 33,000

Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 40,000

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, 20,000

Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro, 20,000

Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 20,000