Afcon schedule: Today’s Africa Cup of Nations fixtures, start times and TV channels
Ivory Coast host the rearranged 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as Senegal aim to defend their crown
AFCON: Defending champions Senegal have big hopes
The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the knockout stages as Ivory Coast play host for the second time in the competition’s history.
Of the 24 nations taking part in the Afcon, Senegal were installed as the pre-tournament favourites, with a raft of top players including Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Nicolas Jackson. But the reigning champions face stiff competition for the trophy, not least from Morocco, who reached the semi-finals of the World Cup last year.
The tournament is officially Afcon 2023, despite taking place in 2024, after it was pushed back several months due to concerns over the Senegalese heat in the summer months.
Here is the full schedule of fixtures, dates and kick-off times, and get all the latest football betting sites offers here.
Second round
Tuesday 30 January
SR7: Mali v Burkina Faso, Korhogo (17:00)
SR8: Morocco v South Africa, San Pedro (20:00)
Quarter-finals
Friday 2 February
QF1: Nigeria v Angola, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (17:00)
QF2: DR Congo v Guinea, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Saturday 3 February
QF3: Ivory Coast v Cape Verde, Bouake (17:00)
QF4: Winner SR5 vs Winner SR8, Yamoussoukro (20:00)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 7 February
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4, Bouake (17:00)
SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF2, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Third place play-off
Saturday 10 February
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Final
Sunday 11 February
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00)
Venues
Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 60,000
Felix Houphoet Boigny, Adidjan, 33,000
Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 40,000
Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, 20,000
Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro, 20,000
Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 20,000
