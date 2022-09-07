✕ Close In-form Ajax prepare for Rangers in opening UCL encounter

It has been a long wait for Rangers to get back in the Champions League and tonight they’ll play a group stage match in Europe’s top competition for the first time in 12 years when they travel to Amsterdam to face Ajax.

Last season, Rangers went on a magical run through the Europa League with famous victories over Borussia Dortmund, Braga and RB Leipzig en route to the final where they were pipped in a penalty shootout by Eintracht Frankfurt. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side maintained that momentum during this summer’s Champions League qualifiers seeing off Union Saint-Gilloise and PSV to reach the pool phase for the first time since 2010 and they’ll be dreaming of another European run this season especially as they head into the match off the back of a disheartening 4-0 Old Firm defeat to rivals Celtic last weekend.

Their opponents this evening are the Erevidisie champions Ajax who enter the Champions League group stage for the fifth consecutive season. The Dutch side looks considerably different to the one that reached the round of 16 last term, as coach Erik ten Hag has left to manage Manchester United taking star players such as Lisandro Martinez and Antony with him. Yet, they have five wins from five in their domestic league this season and they know that defeating Rangers at home is a must if they want to secure knockout qualification in a group that also includes Liverpool and Napoli.

Follow all the action as Ajax host Rangers in the Champions League: