Ajax enter the Champions League group stage for the fifth consecutive season and begin their quest to reach the knockouts for the third time in those five years with a match against Rangers in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening.

The Dutch side look considerably different to the one that reached the round of 16 last term, as coach Erik ten Hag has left to manage Manchester United, while a number of star players such as Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Sebastian Haller have also departed.

Yet Ten Hag’s successor Alfred Schreuder has got them off to a flying start in the Eredivisie, with five wins from five for the concession of just three goals, and they know that defeating the Gers at home is a must to get on the right track for knockout qualification from a group that also includes Liverpool and Napoli.

Rangers do have a penchant for producing European magic though. They beat the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Braga and RB Leipzig en route to last season’s Europa League final and continued that momentum with two-legged wins over Union Saint-Gilloise and PSV to reach the Champions League group stage for the first time in 12 years.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening match of the group stage.

When is Ajax vs Rangers?

The match will kick off at 5.45pm BST on Wednesday 7 September. It will be played at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 4 with coverage starting at 5pm. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.

Team news

Rangers have a variety of ailments as Tom Lawrence missed the Old Firm derby with a knee injury while centre-backs Ben Davies, John Souttar and Filip Helander remain sidelined, as do attackers Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi. The mercurial Alfredo Morelos returned to the matchday squad and came on as a substitute against Celtic but Antonio Colak should continue up front after scoring seven goals in 10 games this term.

For Ajax, left-back Owen Wijndal will miss the game with an ankle injury, while midfielder Mohamed Ihattaren’s fitness issues keep him sidelined. Kenneth Taylor may get a start ahead of Davy Klaassen, as defender Calvin Bassey - who Rangers sold to Ajax for a club-record fee earlier this summer - is set to play at centre-back.

Predicted line-ups

Ajax XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Taylor, Alvarez, Berghuis; Tadic, Brobbey, Bergwijn

Rangers XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Jack, Lundstram, Kamara; Tillman, Colak, Kent

Odds

Ajax: 2/5

Draw: 4/1

Rangers: 11/2

Prediction

Rangers captured plenty of European magic last season and during this season’s qualifiers but the Champions League group stage is a cut above and their chastening Old Firm defeat at the weekend could have dented confidence. It will be a battle for Ajax but they should prevail. Ajax 2-1 Rangers