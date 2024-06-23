Alan Hansen discharged from hospital as Liverpool issue health update

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alan Hansen has been discharged after spending two weeks in hospital and will continue his recovery from home.

The former Liverpool defender was “seriously ill”, the club announced on 9 June, prompting a swell of tributes across football and well-wishes for the 69-year-old Hansen, his wife Janet and their two children.

In a statement on Sunday, Liverpool said: “Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support. It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.

“We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery. Thank you.”

The defender made over 600 appearances for Liverpool between 1977 and 1990 and also won 26 Scotland caps before going on to a successful broadcasting career, becoming Match of the Day’s most recognisable pundit after spending more than 20 years as a regular on the programme.

His long-time club and country teammate Graeme Souness had offered a positive update last week, suggesting that he was hopeful that Hansen would make a “full recovery”.

“I spoke to him yesterday and he sounded fabulous,” Souness told talkSPORT. “So I hope that’s him on the way to a full recovery. I’ve been speaking to his son and Janet, his wife, and I’ve been phoning his phone, his phone number. I got on the train on Sunday and I was looking for my seat and my phone rang and I could see it was big Al.

Graeme Souness (left) and Alan Hansen (right) were team mates for club and country ( PA )

“I was thinking ‘Oh no, don’t answer that’. So I sat down and got the courage to phone back and he answered the phone. He’s definitely back because he did nothing but take the mickey out of me. He’s been in a difficult place but the way he sounded yesterday, he’s back, and I hope I’m right.”

Having joined Liverpool from Scottish side Partick Thistle as a 22-year-old in 1977, Hansen went on to win eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups, four League Cups and one Uefa Super Cup during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield.

He forged a similarly successful post-playing career, establishing himself as a firm, fair and popular pundit during a long stint on Match of the Day between 1992 and 2014.

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer sent their support and well wishes to their former colleague during the BBC’s coverage of Euro 2024 over the weekend.

“Everyone at Match of the Day sends love and thoughts to Janet, Lucy and Adam and the grand children,” presenter Lineker said in a message to Hansen’s family.

“To use an analogy of Alan’s favourite pastime, golf, he might be three down with four to play, but if anyone can come back from it, it’s Alan. I’ve never known a more competitive person in my life. We’re all with you big Al.”