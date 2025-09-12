Arne Slot gives frank assessment of Alexander Isak’s fitness ahead of Liverpool debut
Alexander Isak will be eased into action at the start of his Liverpool career after missing preseason due to his stand-off with Newcastle United.
Isak refused to train or take any part in Newcastle’s summer preparations as he demanded a move to Anfield, complaining that the club had “broken promises” over his future after a £110m bid from Liverpool was rejected.
The Swedish striker eventually secured his dream move on deadline day in a £125m transfer, before joining up with his national team. But he played only 18 minutes for Sweden across two World Cup qualifiers, and Liverpool manager Arne Slot says he will be equally careful with Isak’s workload.
“Don't expect Alex to be on for 90 minutes in every game over the next few weeks,” Slot said, ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Burnley on Sunday. “He missed preseason so it’s going to be a challenge. But we signed him for six years, not the next few weeks. Fans have to bear that in mind if they see him not playing.”
Slot added: “The Swedish manager deserves a big compliment because he gets the best striker in the world but understands if he plays 90 minutes twice, he might be injured for a number of weeks. We will treat him the same as they did.”
