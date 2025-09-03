Sweden manager provides Alexander Isak fitness update after record Liverpool move

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has said Alexander Isak is “so happy to be here” after reuniting with his international teammates following his British record transfer to Liverpool.

Dahl Tomasson, who also once played for Newcastle, called up the 25-year-old to the Sweden squad for their World Cup qualifiers this month despite his lack of match sharpness.

The former Newcastle striker did not take part in the Magpies’ pre-season and trained alone after going on strike to force through a move to Liverpool, which eventually fell into place late on deadline day after weeks of back-and-forth and recriminations between player and club.

Dahl Tomasson admitted that the forward was not at his physical peak, telling Sky Sports News: “His form is what I said the other day: normally you do a pre-season, you play plenty of games, you have plenty of training. That’s not the case.

“So is he able to play ninety minutes, of course not. Are we going to do stupid things with Alex, no, we’re not going to do any stupid things with him. We of course have a plan but he’s smiling and he’s happy to be here.”

Isak appeared to try to draw a line under the drama, which saw his support among Newcastle’s fanbase fall away. He thanked the club and supporters for “three unforgettable years” and said he was “forever grateful”, having secured a British record £125m transfer.

Dahl Tomasson said that despite having some catching up to do physically Isak was in high spirits: “I saw him smile - have you seen his face? He’s smiling, he’s so happy to be here, so I think that tells us a lot about, he really likes being in a group.”

He added that he had had “no instruction” from Liverpool, who are no doubt anxious to avoid their new highly expensive signing picking up an injury during the international break before even debuting for the Reds.

“We have a very good connection with different clubs,” Dahl Tomasson said. “I’ve spoken with the [Liverpool] manager, our doctor has spoken with the doctor. Normal communication which we have with each club.”

Sweden take on Slovenia on 5 September and Kosovo on 8 September.