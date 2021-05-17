Ranking every Premier League goal scored by a goalkeeper

Alisson’s goal for Liverpool against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday has many football fans recalling the other occasions on which goalkeepers have scored in the Premier League.

The Reds keeper headed a 95th-minute winner as Jurgen Klopp’s side came from behind to beat the already relegated Baggies at The Hawthorns, keeping Liverpool in fifth place and their Champions League qualification hopes alive.

Alisson’s finish was the sixth by a goalkeeper in the history of the Premier League. Here, The Independent ranks each of those goals.

6. Asmir Begovic vs Southampton

This one is lowest in the rankings due to the luck involved and role of the opposition goalkeeper, though there is no doubt a lot to be said for the impressive power behind Begovic’s strike. A back pass rolled to the shotstopper’s feet inside the Stoke box, and his long clearance travelled the length of the pitch from the 12-yard mark before bouncing about 10 yards outside the Southampton penalty area. It looped over the head of Artur Boruc and found the net as Stoke went on to draw 1-1 in this game from November 2013. The Saints goalkeeper’s positioning could well be criticised, which is what separates this goal from the next two (similar) entries. In any case, Begovic’s strike for Stoke was the longest-range goal in Premier League history.

5. Paul Robinson vs Watford

When Spurs hosted Watford in March 2007, Robinson lined up a free-kick not too far from his own box, just after the hour mark. The goalkeeper seemed to be seeking out a Tottenham striker in the Hornets’ penalty area, but his long ball bounced just inside the edge of the visitors’ box before looping over the head of Watford keeper Ben Foster. That goal doubled Spurs’ lead and they went on to win 3-1. Impressive range from Robinson, but little intention.

4. Tim Howard vs Bolton

This one from January 2012 was similar to Robinson’s and Begovic’s. Equally fortuitous, but visually more spectacular. The ball rolled to Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard inside his own box at Goodison Park, and the American’s long ball went as high in the air as it did long up the pitch. It bounced outside Bolton’s box and gained great height once again – enough to take it over Adam Bogdan in the visitors’ goal. Howard refused to celebrate the 100-yard strike, seemingly keen to avoid revelling in Bogdan’s misfortune. Howard’s Everton team-mates were less shy, but ultimately there was little else for the Toffees to celebrate as their lead was overturned and they suffered a 2-1 loss.

3. Brad Friedel vs Charlton

Friedel was the man between the sticks for Blackburn as they took on Charlton in February 2004, and his contribution in the opponent’s box late on seemed to have earned the visitors a 2-2 draw and a point. The American scored in the aftermath of a corner in the 89th minute, reacting quickly to tuck away a close-range finish after a deflected shot saw the ball arrive at his feet. Charlton still had time to find a winner, however, meaning some of the shine was taken off of Friedel’s goal. Nevertheless, the reactions Friedel displayed with his feet were almost as impressive as those he showed with his hands over the years.

2. Peter Schmeichel vs Everton

Arguably the greatest goalkeeper in Premier League history was the first of his kind to score in the top flight. His Aston Villa side went 3-0 down at Everton in October 2001, with Mustapha Hadji pulling one back for the visitors. Then, in the 90th minute, Schmeichel made his way into the Everton box for a Villa corner. The set-piece was headed on to the Dane at the back post, where he smashed home a volley from six yards out. The shot hit the defender on the line, bounced down, then back up against the bar, and ultimately over the line. Villa were unable to find an equaliser, but Schmeichel’s sweet strike went down in history.

1. Alisson vs West Brom

Liverpool had fallen behind to a Hal Robson-Kanu goal at The Hawthorns before firing back through Mohamed Salah. Still, a point at the Premier League’s already relegated, 19th-placed side would have been a disappointment in the previous season’s title-winner’s pursuit of a Champions League spot. Arise Alisson, who saw an opportunity to venture up the pitch during a late corner. In the 95th minute, the Brazil international and Liverpool defender Nat Phillips both jumped for a header at the near post, but it was the goalkeeper who met the ball and diverted it into the far bottom corner to give Jurgen Klopp’s side a precious win in the race for Champions League football. A striker’s header.