Manchester United reward Amad Diallo with long-term contract after breakthrough season

Amad Diallo has said he wants to make history with Manchester United after signing a new five-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire in the summer, has been rewarded for his fine form under new head coach Ruben Amorim after scoring the winner in last month’s Manchester derby and the equaliser in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

Amad, a £37m signing from Atalanta in 2021, has excelled as a wing-back and in the front three under Amorim and the Portuguese said he was desperate to keep the attacker, who has now agreed a deal that lasts until 2030.

Amad said: “I am really proud to have signed this new contract. I have had some incredible moments with this club already but there is so much more to come. I have huge ambitions in the game and I want to achieve history at Manchester United.

“I have learnt so much since arriving here four years ago; I am very grateful to the coaches and staff who have helped me to develop, and to the fans for driving me forward every day.

“It has been a difficult season for everyone, but I fully believe that we are on the right path and the future is going to be really special. I am ready to give everything to help the team and make our supporters proud again.”

Amad is the second player United have tied down this month after they triggered a one-year extension to centre-back Harry Maguire’s contract.

And his new deal comes as three of their other attackers are attracting interest with Marcus Rashford, a target for AC Milan, keen to leave, Joshua Zirkzee wanted on loan by Juventus and Antony’s suitors including Real Betis.

open image in gallery Amad Diallo scored Manchester United’s equaliser against Liverpool at Anfield ( Getty Images )

United technical director Jason Wilcox believes Amad’s best is yet to come and said: “Everyone is delighted with Amad’s development; his quality on the ball, versatility and determination makes him a key part of the future of Manchester United.

“The best years of his career are ahead of him, and we all look forward to helping Amad to reach his immense potential and achieve success at the club in the coming seasons.”