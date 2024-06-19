Amadou Onana stuns fans with English accent after correcting reporter’s mistake

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Belgium football star Amadou Onana stunned fans with a note-perfect English accent while rebuking a journalist for getting his name wrong at Euro 2024.

Following Belgium’s shock 1-0 defeat to Slovakia in their opening group game, midfielder Onana was answering interview questions in French when an English reporter tried to get his attention but incorrectly called him Andre.

Without missing a beat, Onana mockingly responded in a flawless English accent, saying: “Andre is not even my name, mate. Do you know what I mean?” before calmly returning to his initial interview.

Belgium star Amadou Onana exasperated as reporter calls him 'Andre'

The journalist presumably confused the Everton midfielder with Andre Onana – Manchester United’s Cameroonian goalkeeper who is very much not playing at the Euros.

Video of the incident has since gone viral on social media with fans delighting in Onana’s seamless switch from French to sarcastic English at the drop of a hat.

“That accent is so perfect that UEFA should forget the Belgian caps and let him play for England,” wrote one supporter on Twitter/X, while another commented “Brother has a better English accent than most English people”.

Amadou Onana (left) and Andre Onana (right) are, in fact, different people ( Collage: Reuters / PA )

Reddit was similarly enthralled by the 22-year-old’s smooth moves, with one user writing: “I genuinely burst out laughing hearing this. The switch to English is so funny.”

Onana has impressed at Everton since joining in August 2022 and is tipped to join Arsenal or another Champions League club this summer.

Before his club future is resolved however, he will be focussing on helping Belgium for the knockouts at Euro 2024. Although the Slovakia loss – in which Romelu Lukaku had two goals disallowed by VAR – was disappointing, they’re still heavy favourites to beat Romania and Ukraine in their remaining two games, which would ensure passage into the last 16.