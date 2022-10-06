Anderlecht vs West Ham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of the Europa League fixture
Everything you need to know about the fixture
David Moyes is happy with his strikers as he takes them to Anderlecht in the Europa League on Thursday.
West Ham haven’t had the best start to the season but boss Moyes has heaped praise on his front two, Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen.
“I think we’ve played better this season and not picked up the points we deserved,” he said. “But the most important thing was that our finishing was miles more clinical than we have been.
“They both did a really good job. Gianluca was very good. We really like him, he’s slightly different from what we’ve got. We are still trying to integrate him.”
But who will start and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The match will take place on Thursday, 6 October at 5.45pm.
How can I watch?
The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 2 and on the BT Sport website and app.
Team news
West Ham are not likely to play Maxwel Cornet due to injury and Craig Dawson or Kurt Zouma are thought to be being rested.
Anderlecht, meanwhile, could play Sebastiano Espositio and Amadou Diawara is inderstood to be returning.
Predicted line-ups
Anderlecht: Van Crombrugge; Debast, Vertonghen, Hoedt; Murillo, Diawara, Arnstad, Kana, Amuzu; Refaelov, Silva
West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Palmieri; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Fornals, Lanzini; Antonio
Odds
Anderlecht- 27/10
Draw - 5/2
West Ham - 19/20
Prediction
It should be a fairly even contest with Anderlecht having the home advantage. David Moyes will be bidding for three points but he may have to settle for one. Anderlecht 1-1 West Ham.
