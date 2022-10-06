Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

David Moyes is happy with his strikers as he takes them to Anderlecht in the Europa League on Thursday.

West Ham haven’t had the best start to the season but boss Moyes has heaped praise on his front two, Gianluca Scamacca and Jarrod Bowen.

“I think we’ve played better this season and not picked up the points we deserved,” he said. “But the most important thing was that our finishing was miles more clinical than we have been.

“They both did a really good job. Gianluca was very good. We really like him, he’s slightly different from what we’ve got. We are still trying to integrate him.”

But who will start and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will take place on Thursday, 6 October at 5.45pm.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 2 and on the BT Sport website and app.

Team news

West Ham are not likely to play Maxwel Cornet due to injury and Craig Dawson or Kurt Zouma are thought to be being rested.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, could play Sebastiano Espositio and Amadou Diawara is inderstood to be returning.

Predicted line-ups

Anderlecht: Van Crombrugge; Debast, Vertonghen, Hoedt; Murillo, Diawara, Arnstad, Kana, Amuzu; Refaelov, Silva

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Palmieri; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Fornals, Lanzini; Antonio

Odds

Anderlecht- 27/10

Draw - 5/2

West Ham - 19/20

Prediction

It should be a fairly even contest with Anderlecht having the home advantage. David Moyes will be bidding for three points but he may have to settle for one. Anderlecht 1-1 West Ham.