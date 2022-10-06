✕ Close ‘It was a reality check’ – Erik ten Hag on City match ahead EL match against Omonia

Manchester United are hoping to get back to winning ways after a bruising 6-3 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. They travel to Cyprus to face off against Omonia in their third Europa League fixture and could do with a win to secure their place in Group E. An opening home defeat to Real Sociedad has left Erik ten Hag’s side with no room for error and Omonia should be perfect opponents to build confidence back into the team.

The Cypriot side, now managed by former Celtic, Botlon and Hibernian coach Neil Lennon, are yet to get off the mark in the Europa League this term and have conceded five goals in their opening two defeats. Omonia also had a slow start to their domestic league campaign but have kept two clean sheets and secured two wins in their last two games.

On paper this is United’s match to lose but Ten Hag will need to rally his players after their ‘reality check’ loss in the Manchester derby. Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t feature on Sunday and was perturbed not to get on the pitch so expect the 37-year-old striker to play some part in tonight’s proceedings.

