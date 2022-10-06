Omonia vs Man Utd LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Can Manchester United bounce back from defeat in Manchester derby against Europa League opponents Omonia?
Manchester United are hoping to get back to winning ways after a bruising 6-3 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday. They travel to Cyprus to face off against Omonia in their third Europa League fixture and could do with a win to secure their place in Group E. An opening home defeat to Real Sociedad has left Erik ten Hag’s side with no room for error and Omonia should be perfect opponents to build confidence back into the team.
The Cypriot side, now managed by former Celtic, Botlon and Hibernian coach Neil Lennon, are yet to get off the mark in the Europa League this term and have conceded five goals in their opening two defeats. Omonia also had a slow start to their domestic league campaign but have kept two clean sheets and secured two wins in their last two games.
On paper this is United’s match to lose but Ten Hag will need to rally his players after their ‘reality check’ loss in the Manchester derby. Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t feature on Sunday and was perturbed not to get on the pitch so expect the 37-year-old striker to play some part in tonight’s proceedings.
Follow all the action as Manchester United take on Omonia in the Europa League:
United boss talks Manchester derby defeat
In the build-up to tonight’s game Erik ten Hag was asked to dissect where his team went wrong when they were bullied 6-3 in the Manchester derby by rivals City at the weekend.
"Obviously it was a difficult day. As always we analyse, and we do that tough, the reality," he said. "In tactics sometimes, also to surprise opponents, you have to bring something different in your game, and we will do that also for the future.
"But we can get a lot of confidence about this theory, when you beat Arsenal, you beat Liverpool and now we get a reality check with Manchester City - so we know we have to step up.
"So thank you for the lesson, from Pep [Guardiola - Manchester City manager]. We will take that and we have to understand we have to do things much better."
Group E standings
Manchester United come into tonight’s Europa League match with Omonia sitting second in Group E after two games.
They lost 1-0 to Real Sociedad on the opening matchday thanks to a Brais Mendez penalty just on the hour mark before Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net against Sheriff Tiraspol to give the Red Devils a 2-0 victory last time out.
Sociedad lead the group with six points with Erik ten Hag’s men just behind on three. Sheriff also have three and tonight’s opponents, Omonia, are yet to get off the mark.
Manchester United may not end the week at the top of the table - though that is a possibility if Sheriff beat Sociedad - but three points will put them in a strong position at the halfway point of the group stages.
Ten Hag’s injury update
Manchester United will be without defenders Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for tonight’s game against Omonia after all three missed a open training sesssion at Carrington this week.
Midfielder Donny van de Beek didn’t take part either due to injury and Erik ten Hag gave an update on all four players.
“They are unavailable for tomorrow,” said Ten Hag, “Yes, in the case of Rapha [Varane], I have good hope [that he comes back soon].
“Harry [Maguire] will take a little bit longer. The other two, I cannot give a prognosis.”
Erik ten Hag thanks Man City for ‘reality check’ in derby thrashing
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag thanked Pep Guardiola and Manchester City for the reality check dished out in Sunday’s derby demolition.
The Old Trafford giants are in the midst of their latest post-Sir Alex Ferguson rebuild after a wretched campaign that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked and interim replacement Ralf Rangnick flounder.
United’s poor season means they are currently preparing for Europa League action rather than Champions League football, with the side jetting off to Cyprus to face Omonia Nicosia reeling from a humiliating 6-3 derby defeat.
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks in a hammering that showed the chasm between Ten Hag’s side and back-to-back Premier League champions City.
Manchester United were humiliated by their rivals on Sunday
Omonia vs Manchester United team news and predicted line-ups
Moreto Cassamá would appear likely to again miss out for Neil Lennon’s Omonia - the midfielder suffered an injury against Real Sociedad last month and did not feature in league action at the weekend. Lennon is believed to have otherwise have few fresh fitness concerns.
With a busy period coming up, including a trip to Everton on Sunday, Erik ten Hag will consider rotating his Manchester United side. The manager has potential problems defensively, with Harry Maguire missing the Manchester City defeat and Raphael Varane appearing to suffer an injury. Neither Aaron Wan-Bissaka nor Donny van de Beek made the matchday squad at the Etihad Stadium after knocks.
Predicted lineups:
Omonia XI: Fabiano; Miletic, Yuste, Panagiotou; Matthews, Charalampous, Papoulis, Dikserand, Lecjaks; Ansarifard, Bruno
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Elanga; Martial
Omonia vs Manchester United
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Europa League action.
First up Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United look to banish the memories of Sunday’s 6-3 defeat to Manchester City by getting another win under their belts in the Europa League group stages. Defeat to Real Sociedad on the opening matchday has left United with little room for error but they should have no trouble getting past their Cypriot opponents, Omonia, this evening. Kick off for this one is 5.45pm and victory would see them well placed in Group E at the halfway point of the group stages.
Later on Arsenal welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Emirates as they look to continue their unbeaten start. The Gunners have only played one game in Europe this year - a 2-1 win over FC Zurich - after having their fixture against PSV Eindhoven postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death. That means the Gunners will go top of Group A with a game in hand if they are triumphant against the Norwegian side tonight.
We’ll be bringing you build-up and action from both games as the two Premier League clubs look to lay down a marker in Europe’s second competition.
