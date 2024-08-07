Support truly

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is not planning to change his game, despite the criticism he endured on his debut season at Old Trafford.

In their first five games of last season’s Champions League, Erik ten Hag’s side conceded 14 goals beating their own previous record from the 1994/95 season.

Things did get better though for the 28-year-old, who joined from Inter Milan in July 2023, as he showed the type of form that United were willing to pay more than £47m for.

“When you don’t win, it’s fair to receive criticism, “he said in an interview with The Times.

“It’s normal they were tough on me because they expect a lot from me, but at the same time they also give me a lot of love.”

Manchester United conceded 58 goals in the Premier League last season, but they faced 200 shots on target- the highest in the club’s history.

Statistics also show that Onana saved 72.77% of the shots he faced in the Premier League.

“That is me [being creative in goal]. And I think it’s what you’re going to see this season because I will take a lot of risks. I can tell you in advance already — be prepared, because it’s going to be [that way] this season, trust me,” he added.

“The best team in the world takes risks,” he added. “Building from the back, recognising things, situations, when the opponent jumps one against one, or when they press with three or with four, recognising we dominate the pressing if it’s a No9 or the 11.

“So for me, it’s important to recognise those kinds of things and make the best decision for the team. I will take a lot of responsibility and I think my back is huge to carry it all, no? I think it’s gonna be nice this season.”

Onana is likely to make his first start of the season in next weekend’s Community Shield against Manchester City, at Wembley.