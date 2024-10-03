Eidur Gudjohnsen’s son faces Chelsea 19 years after appearing on pitch as a baby

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Andri Gudjohnsen returns to Chelsea in the Conference League tonight - 19 years after appearing on the Stamford Bridge pitch as a young child alongside his father and Blues icon Eidur Gudjohnsen.

The 22-year-old Iceland striker will lead the line for Belgian side Gent in Chelsea’s home opener of the Conference League, with his father Eidur set to be a proud observer at Stamford Bridge.

Eidur Gudjohnsen won two Premier League titles with Chelsea and scored 78 goals for the Blues across six seasons for the club, notably playing a key role in Jose Mourinho’s first title-winning side.

Andri was part of Chelsea’s title celebrations as the Blues lifted the Premier League for the first time at Stamford Bridge against Charlton in 2005, and was pictured with his father on the pitch.

Andri Gudjohnsen, son of Eidur, returns to Stamford Bridge tonight with KAA Gent to face Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/yHxXizkj3r — Solomon Adusei Peprah (@Curtis_peprah) October 3, 2024

Now, after a football career that has included spells in the Real Madrid academy, Andri is set for his big breakthrough on the European club stage when Gent play Chelsea in what will be a “special” night for his family.

“The first thing I did was call my father,” Andri told the BBC. “He already knew. It’s special for me and for him. I was born when my father played there. It’s kind of a unique draw.”

open image in gallery Gudjohnsen was a key player in Chelsea’s back-to-back titles ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Andri played against England at Wembley ( Getty Images )

An Iceland international, Andri appeared against England at Wembley in June before the start of Euro 2024. He moved to Gent in the summer after spells in Sweden and Denmark.

Born in 2002, Andri spent time in Barcelona’s academy after Eidur moved there from Chelsea in 2006 - he then moved to Real Madrid and made several appearances for Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s B team.