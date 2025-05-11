Andy Robertson opens up on ‘emotional’ Trent Alexander-Arnold exit and Anfield boos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Robertson admitted it was “not nice” to see Trent Alexander-Arnold booed by some Liverpool fans as he opened up on the “emotional” departure of his close friend and team-mate

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold formed Liverpool’s flying full-back pair as the Reds won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup under Jurgen Klopp, before adding a second title this season under Arne Slot.

Alexander-Arnold has announced his decision to leave his boyhood club at the end of his contract and the 26-year-old England international was booed by some Liverpool supporters in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

Scotland captain Robertson offered his support to Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to join Real Madrid, and thanked him for making him a better player as he also made clear he would not criticise supporters or tell them how to feel.

"There's a lot of emotion around it,” Robertson told Sky Sports. “It's crucial in these moments that I don't tell you how to feel and you don't tell me how to feel about it. All I can do is tell you how I feel about it.

"First of all, I'm disappointed to lose my best mate. In the game, we've done it all together. He's an amazing player and person. He's made me a better player and that comes from the bottom of my heart.

"He's taken me to levels where I never knew existed. He kept pushing me through the good years. And he's made a choice.

"His legacy at this club is obvious there to see. The trophies he's won, the moments he's had in history will always be there. It's an emotional decision.

"For Trent, it's not been an easy one. Of course it's not. But he's made the decision. It's not nice to see a friend get booed, it wasn't nice. But as I said, we can't tell people how to act.

"I can't tell you how I feel about it, I'm extremely proud of him. I love him as a player, I love him as a friend. He will be missed as one of my best friends in the game."

open image in gallery Alexander-Arnold has made his decision to leave Liverpool ( PA Wire )

Alexander-Arnold made his first appearance since announcing that he would be leaving his hometown club at end the of the season as a second-half substitute, replacing right back Conor Bradley.

There was a mixed reaction for Alexander-Arnold, with some Liverpool supporters booing the 26-year-old’s every touch and others cheering as they played out a 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher explained on Sky Sports that fans were hurt by Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave but said he was disappointed to see him booed during the game.

Carragher suggested that it could be best for Alexander-Arnold to sit out the rest of the season, with Liverpool facing Brighton away next week before they lift the title at home to Crystal Palace on May 25.

"He’s choosing to leave, I don’t agree with what happened today but there shouldn’t be a send off for him,” Carragher added. “[Booing him] was a step too far. Sing other players’ names don’t boo a player wearing the shirt.

"That could’ve been his last performance which might be the right thing as Liverpool don’t need a circus.

"If you are frustrated with Trent, sing Conor Bradley or Steven Gerrard’s name. Don’t boo a player as it opens you up to criticism from supporters up and down the land about Liverpool supporters."