Trent Alexander-Arnold boos ‘understandable’ but ‘not for me’, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher said he understood why sections of Liverpool supporters wanted to express their anger towards Trent Alexander-Arnold but added that booing players while they are on the pitch is “not for me”.

Alexander-Arnold made his first appearance since announcing that he would be leaving his hometown club at end the of the season as a second-half substitute, replacing right back Conor Bradley.

There was a mixed reaction for the vice-captain, with some Liverpool supporters booing the 26-year-old’s every touch and others cheering as they played out a 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield.

Former defender Carragher, who was at Liverpool for his entire career, explained on Sky Sports that fans were hurt by Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave but was disappointed to see him booed during the game.

"That's the story of the game,” Carragher said when asked about the boos afterwards. “That's what we will be talking about after the game and what will be on the the back pages of every newspaper.

"I'm surprised with how many [booed]. When you’re in a crowd of 60,000, there’s no doubt there are a lot of unhappy people in Liverpool with the situation. I’ve said that’s understandable.

“For me, I don't believe any player putting on that red shirt who goes out to play for the club and win three points and to win trophies should be booed.

“I understand there’s a lot of ill-feeling. Some people outside of Liverpool don’t get that - I do. But booing one of your own players while they're playing is not for me.”

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said on Friday that he would not tell supporters how to feel, while his team-mate and close friend Andy Robertson said it was “not nice” to see Alexander-Arnold booed.

"In general and life, the good thing about living in Europe, everyone can have their opinion. That's the same here in Liverpool,” Slot said afterwards. There was more applause for Alexander-Arnold at full time when he went to the Kop.

"There were people who were not so happy, there were people who were happy for him. They clapped for him. A few of them booed.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Towards the end, a few of them got more and more positive. But for me, it's simple. I owe it to the team, to the fans, to play a team that can win a game of football.

"Trent showed it because he had two or three incredible balls. We were so close to winning it, partly because of him.

"For me, it's not that difficult. And for the fans, they can have the reaction they want. I will always back my players, the ones I lead and wear the red shirt."

Left back Robertson has played with Alexander-Arnold for his while Liverpool career, with the pair winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup together.

"There's a lot of emotion around it,” Robertson said. “It's crucial in these moments that I don't tell you how to feel and you don't tell me how to feel about it. All I can do is tell you how I feel about it.

"First of all, I'm disappointed to lose my best mate. In the game, we've done it all together. He's an amazing player and person. He's made me a better player and that comes from the bottom of my heart.

"He's taken me to levels where I never knew existed. He kept pushing me through the good years. And he's made a choice.

"His legacy at this club is obvious there to see. The trophies he's won, the moments he's had in history will always be there. It's an emotional decision.

"For Trent, it's not been an easy one. Of course it's not. But he's made the decision. It's not nice to see a friend get booed, it wasn't nice. But as I said, we can't tell people how to act.

"I can't tell you how I feel about it, I'm extremely proud of him. I love him as a player, I love him as a friend. He will be missed as one of my best friends in the game."