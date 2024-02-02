Ange Postecoglou jokes Spurs missed ‘good opportunity’ on transfer deadline day

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ange Postecoglou joked about the Lewis Hamilton transfer as he admitted the January transfer window was “flat”.

Hamilton’s shock announcement that he was going to join Ferrari in 2025 was undoubtedly the biggest news of the day. The seven-time world champion joined Mercedes back in 2013, but has made a surprise move to the Italian team on what has been reported as a “multi-year contract”

Postecoglou apparently also thought so, saying at a press conference: “The only disappointing one for us was that I felt there was a good opportunity for us, but the club didn’t feel it was right and he ended up going elsewhere,”

“He went to Ferrari instead... I got you all going there didn’t I? I felt you needed something after a bit of a flat day yesterday.”

However, Spurs were one of few Premier League clubs who were active in the transfer window, although their deals were done early rather than the expected final-day rush.

Tottenham beat Bayern Munich to sign Radu Dragusin, and signed Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig. The club were also focused on the outgoings, with Eric Dier, Djed Spence and Japhet Tanganga all leaving on loan.

"Getting Radu Dragusin in early was great,” the Tottenham manager said.

“Getting Timo Werner in early was also excellent for us. The beauty of getting them in early is that they’ve already made a contribution."

However, Tottenham will continue to be without Son Heung-min in the Premier League, including for their match against Everton at the weekend, with South Korea due to take on Australia, where Postecoglou comes from, in the quarter-finals.

"It’s kind of a win-win for me. Being Australian, I’d love them to get through and then we’d get Sonny back, but part of me would love Sonny to win an Asian Cup. I know what it would mean for him and his country."