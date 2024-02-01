Postecoglou tells bickering players to ‘get into UFC cage’

Ange Postecoglou told bickering Tottenham and Brentford players to focus on footbal instead of “bravado,” as the players

Spurs won 3-2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the game saw repeated spats between players from both sides, with Brentford’s Naul Maupay mocking James Maddison’s darts celebration after the Frenchman’s opening goal.

“I’m not a fan of it. I don’t like the whole bravado, pushing people around,” admitted the Australian.

“If you’re that brave about things, my players and their players, get into a UFC cage and I’ll see how brave they are.”