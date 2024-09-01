Angers SCO vs Nice LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Stade Raymond Kopa
Follow live coverage as Angers SCO face Nice in Ligue 1 today.
While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.
It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Angers SCO vs Nice
Match ends, Angers 1, Nice 4.
Angers SCO vs Nice
Second Half ends, Angers 1, Nice 4.
Angers SCO vs Nice
Attempt saved. Farid El Melali (Angers) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florent Hanin.
Angers SCO vs Nice
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Angers SCO vs Nice
Delay in match because of an injury Victor Orakpo (Nice).
Angers SCO vs Nice
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Angers SCO vs Nice
Foul by Lilian Raolisoa (Angers).
Angers SCO vs Nice
Substitution, Nice. Pablo Rosario replaces Tanguy Ndombélé.
Angers SCO vs Nice
Substitution, Nice. Victor Orakpo replaces Evann Guessand.
Angers SCO vs Nice
Attempt missed. Zinedine Ferhat (Angers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lilian Raolisoa.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments