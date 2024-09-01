Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1725209764

Angers SCO vs Nice LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade Raymond Kopa

Luke Baker
Sunday 01 September 2024 14:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Raymond-Kopa
A general view of the Stade Raymond-Kopa (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Angers SCO face Nice in Ligue 1 today.

While PSG have dominated domestically in France’s top flight over the past few years, they have yet to replicate their success on the European stage and this year must face that challenge without Kylian Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid.

It’s not all about the free-spending Qatari-owned team though, with Ligue 1 recognised as being one of the best leagues for developing young talent. The likes of Monaco, Lille and Lyon are all building exciting squads in different ways, while Brest surprised many by finishing third last term to claim a Champions League spot. Auxerre are among the promoted teams, while Marseille will be looking for improvement after a difficult campaign last time out.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1725209735

Angers SCO vs Nice

Match ends, Angers 1, Nice 4.

1 September 2024 17:55
1725209718

Angers SCO vs Nice

Second Half ends, Angers 1, Nice 4.

1 September 2024 17:55
1725209650

Angers SCO vs Nice

Attempt saved. Farid El Melali (Angers) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florent Hanin.

1 September 2024 17:54
1725209511

Angers SCO vs Nice

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

1 September 2024 17:51
1725209466

Angers SCO vs Nice

Delay in match because of an injury Victor Orakpo (Nice).

1 September 2024 17:51
1725209415

Angers SCO vs Nice

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

1 September 2024 17:50
1725209410

Angers SCO vs Nice

Foul by Lilian Raolisoa (Angers).

1 September 2024 17:50
1725209284

Angers SCO vs Nice

Substitution, Nice. Pablo Rosario replaces Tanguy Ndombélé.

1 September 2024 17:48
1725209268

Angers SCO vs Nice

Substitution, Nice. Victor Orakpo replaces Evann Guessand.

1 September 2024 17:47
1725209222

Angers SCO vs Nice

Attempt missed. Zinedine Ferhat (Angers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lilian Raolisoa.

1 September 2024 17:47

