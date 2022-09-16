Everton in talks over new contract for Anthony Gordon

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Everton are in talks with Anthony Gordon about giving the winger a new contract as they bid to keep the Chelsea target at Goodison Park for the long term.

Everton rejected an offer from Stamford Bridge for Gordon in the summer, while Newcastle and Tottenham also showed an interest in the 21-year-old.

But while Gordon has three years left on his current deal, it was signed before he was a regular in the first team and a new contract would reflect his status as one of the most important players for manager Frank Lampard.

Gordon, who was voted Everton’s Players’ Player of the Year last season, has scored two goals in his last three games and Lampard said: “The club are speaking with Anthony and Anthony’s people to see if we can get the right solution there.”

Lampard hopes that Jordan Pickford, who will miss Sunday’s game against West Ham and England’s Nations League matches against Italy and Germany, will only sit out a solitary Everton match with a thigh injury.

The goalkeeper could be fit after the international break and Lampard added: “We are looking at Southampton and Manchester United. It is a muscle injury and we have to be careful for the rehab. It is a really big loss. We all know what a great goalkeeper Jordan is for us a great goalkeeper, big personality, but we are very fortunate to have Asmir Begovic, who is a No. 1 in terms of his performance levels.

“Asmir is a very experienced goalkeeper which is a big plus for us. He has had a good look. We knew Jordan wasn’t going to be ready for [the postponed game against] Arsenal so he has had plenty of time to get his mind in gear.”

Lampard faces a late selection decision whether to pick Dominic Calvert-Lewin against West Ham. The striker is yet to play this season because of injury and his manager added: “He is close and we will see come Sunday whether he is ready to start or not. We have to be careful with him. He is certainly not getting any undue pressure from me. All we want is Dominic fit and firing. I just hope to see him playing regular football.”

Abdoulaye Doucoure is definitely fit to return while the deadline-day signing James Garner could make his debut.