Newcastle rocked by latest injury crisis as Anthony Gordon picks up hamstring issue

Newcastle United face a worsening injury crisis after Anthony Gordon was subbed off during the first half of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City with a hamstring issue.

With 43 minutes on the clock, Aaron Ramsdale sent a long ball forward for Gordon, playing on the left wing, to chase down. The winger set up but checked his run before dropping to the floor and signalling to City’s Phil Foden that his hamstring had gone.

The Newcastle physios provided some treatment for Gordon, including massaging his left hamstring, and the 24-year-old managed to hobble off to the side of the pitch before being replaced by Harvey Barnes before the break.

Man City’s Omar Marmoush had already netted twice with Tijjani Reijnders on the scoresheet as well as the hosts had increased their lead in the tie to 5-0 on aggregate before Gordon’s injury.

He substitution will likely have had little impact on the outcome of the semi-final but causes concern for Newcastle’s hopes in the Premier League and Champions League.

Eddie Howe is already missing key members of his first team squad with captain Bruno Guimaraes, midfielder Joelinton and defenders Lewis Mileu, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento and Fabian Schar all on the sidelines.

February is a busy time for the Magpies with an FA Cup fourth round clash with Aston Villa scheduled for the 14th before a two-legged play-off against Qarabag in the Champions League to be played on 18th and 24th.

Howe cannot afford to lose any more players as results are beginning to suffer with his team currently on a three-match winless run in the league.

The extent of Gordon’s injury is, as of yet, unknown but a typical recovery period for hamstring issues is between four and 12 weeks.