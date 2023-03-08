Antonio Conte drops hint on Tottenham future after Champions League exit

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said he plans to discuss his future with the club at the end of his contract this summer, but the Italian admitted Spurs may want to sack him before then following Wednesday’s dismal exit to AC Milan in the Champions League.

Spurs were booed off following their abject 0-0 draw against Milan, which ended the club’s hopes of winning a trophy this season. Conte’s team were knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield United last week and although they sit fourth in the Premier League, it has been suggested that Spurs would be better to part ways now given the environment around the club.

“I have a contract with Tottenham and then Tottenham know very well which is my thoughts,” Conte said when asked about his future following the club’s Champions League exit. “At the end of the season we will meet and then make a decision.

“Now we have to finish the season. I have a contract until June and I am happy to work with Tottenham. The club knows very well which is my vision and my thoughts about the situation.”

Conte, however, admitted to Italian TV that it is possible Spurs decide to part ways, with only 12 games of the Premier League season remaining. He said: “You never know, the club might want to get rid of me earlier. Perhaps they had higher expectations and can be disappointed.”

While Conte did not say if he would agree to stay on as Tottenham manager if asked in the summer, the Italian asked for “time and patience” to build his team, as well as further investment in the transfer market.

The 53-year-old said hs had made his thoughts clear to chairman Daniel Levy and sporting director Fabio Paratici and says he has explained his “vision” to them.

“I think the situation is really clear and fair and it is one year and three months since I started to be the coach. I always say we need to have time and patience,” Conte said.

“In this moment we don’t have a solid foundation to be competitive to fight and win, in my opinion. We try to work and understand which are the right players for this club to create a solid foundation and in the transfer market to try and improve.”