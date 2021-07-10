Argentina vs Brazil live stream: How to watch Copa America final online and on TV tonight

Argentina face Brazil in what might turn out to be a classic encounter in the Copa America final.

While it might be billed as a clash between Lionel Messi and Neymar as the superstars on show, there are other players for both nations who have played a starring role in their path through to this trophy-yielding encounter.

Both nations finished top of their respective groups, neither losing a game at that stage. Since then, Argentina have seen off Ecuador in the last eight and Colombia in the semis, the latter being courtesy of a penalty shootout.

Brazil have in turn beaten Chile and Peru in the knockout phase, both being by a single goal to nil.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 1am BST on Sunday, 11 July 2021 - so very late Saturday night, early hours Sunday morning. Don’t miss it getting muddled up!

Where can I watch it?

Although most games at the Copa have only been streamed via the BBC iPlayer - this one is also available there on your devices via website and apps - the final will also be shown on television on BBC One.

What is the team news?

Argentina might well be without superb centre-back Cristian Romero once more after he missed most of the tournament injured. Big decisions will come in midfield, where it might be Leandro Paredes or Guido Rodriguez as the anchor, and in attack, where Nicolas Gonzalez could start from the flank or an extra central option be called upon from the start.

Brazil are without striker Gabriel Jesus, who is suspended for his sending off against Chile in the quarters. Boss Tite must decide between Thiago Silva and Eder Militao at centre-back, while he has also rotated goalkeepers between Alisson and Ederson during the tournament. Lucas Paqueta could start after scoring in both quarters and semis.

Predicted line-ups

ARG - E Martinez; Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, G Rodriguez, Lo Celso; Messi, L Martinez, N Gonzalez

BRZ - Alisson; Danilo, T Silva, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta; Everton, Richarlison, Neymar.

Odds

Argentina - 56/19 (13/8 to lift trophy)

Draw - 23/10

Brazil - 11/9 (5/8 to lift trophy)

Prediction

Lionel Messi has been the talisman for his nation once again; one more big performance and he could finally get his hands on the international honours he has come so close to so many times before. Brazil 1-2 Argentina.