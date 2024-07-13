Support truly

Argentina are targeting a 16th Copa America title when they take on Colombia in the final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Los Cafeteros are looking to win their second title after beating Mexico in the 2001 final.

Argentina needed penalties to squeeze past Ecuador, but a more controlled performance saw off Canada, with Lionel Messi moving clear of Iran's Ali Daei to stand on his own as the second-highest scorer ever in international men’s football with 109 goals.

Colombia will be confident though after extending their unbeaten run to 28 matches following the semi-final against Uruguay, which was marred by violent scenes as Darwin Nunez brawled with Colombia fans.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it?

Argentina v Colombia will kick off at 1am on Monday, 15 July at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 12:50am. Sky TV customers can watch on channel 412, while Virgin Media customers can watch on channel 551. Amazon customers can also subscribe to Premier Sports via Prime Video.

Team news

Argentina could name an unchanged lineup with no injury concerns for Lionel Scaloni to contend with here. Giovani Lo Celso and Exequiel Palacios will battle it out to start in midfield. Lionel Messi will push through any lingering pain after playing 90 minutes against Canada despite a leg injury.

Daniel Munoz is out through suspension, meaning Santiago Arias will come in. And Jhon Cordoba should continue to start ahead of Aston Villa's Jhon Duran and Rafael Santos Borre.

Predicted line-ups

Argentina XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Di Maria, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Colombia XI: Vargas; S. Arias, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; J. Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Cordoba

Odds

Argentina 11/10

Draw 19/10

Colombia 3/1

Prediction

We’ll opt for an Argentina win here, potentially with the help from the bench as Lautaro Martinez, the current top scorer in the tournament, could provide an impact in a tight contest. 1-0.