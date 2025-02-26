Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been banned for two games after being sent off at the end of the Merseyside derby.

Amid chaotic scenes at the end of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Everton on 12 February, Slot confronted referee Michael Oliver and could be seen saying a few words before exchanging an aggressive handshake. Oliver immediately produced a red card, having also sent off Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and Slot’s assistant Sipke Hulshoff in the fallout after the final whistle.

Jones and Doucoure served one-match bans after the derby, while both Slot and Hulshoff were charged by the FA and referred to an independent regulatory commission.

Both Liverpool’s manager and assistant manager admitted the charges against them and have received two-game suspensions. Slot has also been fined £70,000, while Hulshoff has been fined £7,000.

It means both Slot and Hulshoff will be barred from the touchline for the visit of Newcastle United in the Premier League tonight. They will also miss the visit of bottom club Southampton on Saturday 8 March. Assistant coach John Heitinga – a former Everton defender – is likely to take charge in their absence.

The Merseyside derby descended into chaos at the full-time whistle ( Nick Potts/PA )

The Football Association explained in a statement: “It was alleged that the Liverpool head coach acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished. Arne Slot admitted the charge, and the Regulatory Commission imposed a two-match touchline suspension and £70,000 fine.”

Both clubs were also fined for failing to control their players in the full-time melee, which was sparked by Doucoure’s inflammatory celebrations in front of the travelling Liverpool fans moments after Everton had grabbed a late point through James Tarkowski’s stunning 97th-minute volley.

At the end of an emotionally charged night – the final derby at Goodison Park before Everton’s move to their newly built stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock – the Merseyside-born Jones took umbrage with Doucoure’s goading of the visiting fans and aggressively grabbed his opposing midfielder before more players, stewards and police piled into the melee.

The FA added: “It was alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle. Everton and Liverpool admitted the charges, and the Regulatory Commission imposed £65,000 and £50,000 fines on them respectively following a hearing.”