Arne Slot was seen extending his hand towards referee Michael Oliver before the Liverpool boss was given a red card during the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, 13 February.

Slot was incensed over James Tarkowski’s goal, believing there to have been a foul in the build-up and voiced his displeasure to match officials as the post-match carnage was in full force. His assistant Sipke Hulshoff was also sent off after the game.

After an intense handshake, Slot was sent off.

The Reds coach was unable to discuss the scenes afterwards because of Premier League rules, which state that any player, coach or manager shown a red card is unable to participate in a post-match interview with the media.