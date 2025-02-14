Liverpool manager Arne Slot explains red card against Everton: ‘The emotions got the better of me’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted the emotions of the Merseyside derby got the better of him but would not go into details of his red card against Everton on Wednesday night.

Slot was sent off by referee Michael Oliver after the final whistle following an intense hand shake, with the Liverpool manager furious at James Tarkowski’s equaliser coming after the 97th minute.

Only five minutes of added time had been signalled as Liverpool looked to close out victory at Goodison Park, and the Dutchman indicated that he sought an explanation for why the game continued.

Slot faces the possibility of an extended touchline ban but is set to take charge against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday while the Football Association weighs up whether to charge the Liverpool manager.

Slot was banned from speaking on Wednesday night after the “mayhem” of Goodison Park, under Premier League rules, and said he would respect the process of the disciplinary process.

“I won’t go into details,” Slot said on Friday. “I think what happened was the extra time ended up being eight, it happens a lot, the emotions got the better of me, if I look back I would love to do it differently. There is an ongoing process and I will respect that.”

Leaders Liverpool missed out on the chance to move nine points clear of Arsenal in the Premier League but Slot said he took pride in how his side stood up to the test of facing Everton in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park to extend their lead over the Gunners in the title race.

"It felt immediately after the referee blew his whistle that we lost two points. But during the 98 minutes, I didn't feel constantly that we were going to win the game. It felt like an equal game and the draw would've been a fair result. But with us leading after 96 minutes, we felt we were close to winning the game.

"But we won a lot on Wednesday as well, and what I mean by that is, when you look at the togetherness of the fans and the players and how much we fought together to get the result. We have been praised so many times this season for how well they can play, but the players showed a different side of themselves.

"In my opinion, it was much better than the year before. They were mentally so, so strong in a game that was played in the most difficult circumstances for them as well. It gives me a lot of confidence for the upcoming 14 games."

