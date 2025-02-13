Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League has released a short statement explaining VAR’s decision to allow James Tarkowski’s late goal for Everton against Liverpool in Wednesday night’s heated Merseyside derby.

However, it failed to explain whether a potential foul on Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate in the build-up was specifically reviewed and, if so, what exactly was concluded.

A chaotic end featuring a last-gasp goal and a raft of red cards provided the perfect conclusion to an old-fashioned tussle between Everton and Liverpool, the last at Goodison Park after 131 years.

Everton captain Tarkowski equalised deep into stoppage time to earn them a 2-2 Premier League draw against Arne Slot's side. But Slot was incensed by what he deemed to be a push on defender Konate, and the manager’s post-match protestations earned him a sending off.

In a statement, the Premier League simply stated: “The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by the VAR, who established that Doucoure was in an onside position in the build-up.”

The statement could bring more questions from Liverpool about why the Konate incident wasn’t consulted.

Slot was one of four to be sent off in the wild aftermath, along with Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Slot’s assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

"The bit after the game, it's not the things you really talk about," Moyes said. "But the place was boiling hot all night, emotional, incredible atmosphere inside the stadium. The stadium was at fever pitch. You could see what it meant to supporters at the end of the game, the crowd was rocking. It was one of the big nights."

open image in gallery James Tarkowski blasted in a late, late equaliser for Everton ( Action Images via Reuters )

The final derby before Everton move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for next season was due to be played in December but was postponed due to Storm Darragh.

The draw, which featured four goals and four red cards, was a fitting finish with neither side able to claim permanent bragging rights -- the tally totalling 41 wins apiece at Goodison for the Merseyside rivals with 38 draws.

"I've watched (the goal) about 15 times, I won't lose the image of me volleying that ball into the roof of the net against Liverpool, for sure," Tarkowski said. "We are leaving this special stadium so a nice memory for everyone going into the future."

Liverpool, whose single point on Wednesday put them seven clear of second-placed Arsenal atop the Premier League table, have had the upper hand between the two teams of late.

Toffees fans, though, have a sense of humour about their lack of results. One sign in Wednesday's crowd read: "At least an empty (trophy) cabinet is easier to move."

The draw has Everton 10 points clear of the danger zone in 15th.

additional reporting by Reuters