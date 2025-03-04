Arne Slot’s X-rated rant at Michael Oliver revealed after Everton red card

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Football Association has published what Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is alleged to have said to referee Michael Oliver at the end of last month’s Merseyside Derby against Everton, which resulted in the Dutchman receiving a red card, fined £70,000 and being banned for two matches.

Slot was sent off at the end of the chaotic 2-2 draw at Goodison Park after a fiery handshake with referee Oliver and the FA’s written reasons have revealed what the Liverpool head coach and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff are alleged to have said after the final whistle.

In the report, the FA states that Slot was alleged to have told Oliver that he “f****** gave them everything”, adding “if we don't win the league, I'll f****** blame you” as he shook hands with Oliver and the assistant referees.

Slot is also alleged to shouted “a f****** disgrace”, at which point Oliver produced the red card. The FA’s written reasons adds that Oliver reported that Slot’s “manner was confrontational and aggressive” - leading to the Liverpool head coach being charged by the FA.

The FA’s written reasons says that while accepting the charges, Slot disputed the language used and suggests there may have been “confusion” between what he and Hulshoff said to the officials and what appeared in the referee’s report.

Slot maintains he said “if we don’t win the league, I will have you to thank for that”, but the FA did not agree and in any case ruled that discrepancy didn’t make a difference to the sanction. Slot did not deny shouting “f****** disgrace” towards the assistant referee during the handshakes.

In his defence, the Liverpool head coach also said that his language towards the officials was “not directed as personal abuse” rather than him “ expressing general frustration”.

Slot was handed a two-match touchline ban ( Getty Images )

Slot apologised for his actions following the match and told a press conference that “the emotions got the better of me” after James Tarkowski’s 97th-minute volley denied Liverpool a victory. Slot explained that he was upset that Tarkowski’s goal came after the allocated added time.

Slot served the first of his two-match touchline ban during last week’s victory over Newcastle. He will also be banned from the touchline for the upcoming Premier League match with Southampton, but is available to oversee Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on March Sunday 16.

The FA’s report stated that were it not for Slot’s previous good record, a three-match ban would have been imposed, meaning that the Liverpool head coach may have missed his first cup final in charge of the Reds.

At the time, Liverpool’s draw at Everton was seen as potentially costly in the title race, but the Reds have since increased their lead over Arsenal to 13 points and a second Premier League title in five years is all but heading to Anfield in May.