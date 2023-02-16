Arnold Clark Cup 2023: Full fixtures and TV channel guide
England face South Korea, Italy and Belgium as they begin their World Cup preparations
European champions England will look to defend the Arnold Clark Cup as Sarina Wiegman’s team begin their World Cup preparations.
The Lionesses will face South Korea, Italy and Belgium over the next six days in a round-robin format, after winning the inaugural tournament last year.
England will be among the favourites as they travel to Australia and New Zealand in July looking to win the World Cup for the first time.
And the Lionesses will hope to continue their unbeaten run under Wiegman as they play their first matches of 2023.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When are England’s matches this week?
Thursday 16 February - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
Italy vs Belgium - 4:45pm
England vs Korea Republic - 7:45pm
Sunday 19 February - CBS Arena, Coventry
England vs Italy - 3:15pm
Belgium vs Korea Republic - 6:15pm
Wednesday 22 February - Ashton Gate, Bristol
Korea Republic vs Italy - 4:45pm
England vs Belgium - 7:45pm
Is the Arnold Clark Cup on TV?
All six matches will be shown on either ITV 1 or ITV 4, while they will also be streamed live on the ITV X online platform.
England squad for the Arnold Clark Cup
Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Emily Ramsey (Everton, on loan from Manchester United), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)
Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jessica Park (Everton, on loan from Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)
