England vs Belgium LIVE: Arnold Clark Cup team news and line-ups as Lionesses go for title
The Lionesses will lift the Arnold Clark Cup for the second time if they avoid defeat in Bristol tonight
England are one step away from retaining the Arnold Clark Cup and take on Belgium in a winner-takes-all match that will determine which nation lifts the trophy. The Lionesses avoided a scare in their last match against Italy but a brace from Rachel Daly saw them claim a 2-1 victory and extend their unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman to 28 matches.
Belgium have also won their opening two matches – both 2-1 against Italy and South Korea – and will want to cause an upset against the European Champions. Belgium have to win if they are to lift the Arnold Clark Cup, while the Lionesses can draw as they make the superior goal difference.
England boss Wiegman has been vocal about using these three games as an opportunity to prepare for this summer’s World Cup and to look at players on the fringes of the squad. After making nine changes against Italy, the question now is whether Wiegman will revert to an almost full-strength line-up or continue to rotate and let her squad players compete in tonight’s crucial outing.
Follow all the action as the Lionesses face Belgium for the Arnold Clark Cup:
England team news
England boss Sarina Wiegman has made nine changes to her starting line-up for their final Arnold Clark Cup match against Belgium at Ashton Gate.
Keira Walsh and Alex Greenwood are the only survivors from the team that started Sunday’s 2-1 win over Italy as Wiegman, whose side need to avoid defeat to retain the trophy, named almost the same XI as she had for the 4-0 win against South Korea last Thursday.
Skipper Leah Williamson is among those returning and the attack was back to featuring a front three of Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Lauren James.
Sarina Wiegman says lack of diversity within Lionesses squad ‘won’t change overnight’
Here’s more from Sarina Wiegman on the issue:
Millie Bright positive about “more diverse future” for English women’s football
Defender Millie Bright, whose manager at Chelsea Emma Hayes last week described women’s football as “quite middle class” as she expressed concerns about opportunities for girls, said: “I think we have addressed it and changes are in place. But, again, it’s not something that’s going to happen overnight.
“I don’t really think you can put a timeframe on it, but I think it’s nice knowing changes have been made and that things are in place to allow it to be more diverse in the future.”
Sarina Wiegman says lack of diversity within Lionesses squad ‘won’t change overnight’
More from Tuesday's pre-match press conference, which saw Wiegman asked about diversity, with regard to the current England set-up, a talking point last summer when the Lionesses' starting XI at the Euros featured no players from black, Asian or mixed heritage backgrounds.
Earlier this month the Football Association announced a new-look women's and girls' player pathway that it said was to "unearth the very best talent in England, while also making the game more diverse, accessible and inclusive", with up to 70 Emerging Talent Centres being established across the country, catering for players aged eight to 16.
Wiegman was asked about that - as well as the lack of diversity in the England Under-23s team for Monday's 4-1 win against Belgium - and how long she thought it would be before true representation was seen in the squads.
And she said: "You're not going to change it overnight. Over the last weeks the FA, we launched I think an improved pathway which really is about of course performance, but also inclusivity, diversity and accessibility.
"And hopefully in the future, and I don't know how long that will take, we get of course very, very good players, but it represents more the diversity of our community."
England vs Belgium: Team news!
That is strong from Sarina Wiegman: it’s the same team that started against South Korea, but with Keira Walsh - who missed that game due to illness - starting in midfield and Leah Williamson moving back to defence.
The first-choice XI ahead of the World Cup?
England vs Belgium: Team news!
England: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Stanway, Walsh; James, Toone, Kelly; Russo
England vs Belgium
Team news is expected shortly: will Wiegman rotate back to the team that thrashed South Korea or have any of the Lionesses fringe players done enough to earn a starting spot tonight?
England vs Belgium
The England team arriving at Ashton Gate - which is sold out tonight.
England vs Belgium
Rachel Daly remained resolute she would “play anywhere” for England after another impressive audition for the permanent number nine role in the Lionesses’ 2-1 victory over Italy in the Arnold Clark Cup.
England extended their unbeaten streak to 28 games after Daly scored headers in either half to make it two wins from two for the hosts, who beat South Korea 4-0 in their tournament opener.
Daly plays up front for Aston Villa and is the Women’s Super League’s joint leading goal-scorer alongside Manchester City’s Bunny Shaw, netting 10 so far this season, but was employed at left-back throughout the Lionesses’ Euro 2022-winning campaign.
“I will always say I will play anywhere,” Daly told ITV. “I am happy to score but winning the game was in the forefront of my mind and that is what we needed to do and that is what we did and delivered and the team played brilliantly today.
“I think I am pretty good in the air. It probably helps when I am playing all over the place in different positions. For me, right place right time, fantastic ball from Lauren James for the second one and Robbo (Katie Robinson) the first one. I am here to score goals when I play up front, we got the win and that is the most important thing.
“That is what comes with the depth that we have in this squad. We have some unbelievable players in this team and every single one of them is capable of playing at any time and you saw that tonight.
“There were some amazing performances, there is plenty more to come. It keeps us on our toes. but the competition is so healthy and one that we all thrive in and want that challenge.”
England vs Belgium
Sarina Wiegman says she does not know what her best XI is as the Lionesses manager prepares to make further changes tonight against Belgium.
Wiegman has rotated her team throughout the Arnold Clark Cup so far and said ahead of tonight’s match: “It shows the team is really good and it’s hard to make decisions.
“We don’t really know the strongest XI at the moment but we don’t need to know yet.
“I think the depth in the squad is growing. What you see now is that it’s really hard to make decisions. We have such a big group that are able to play on that stage.
“We have more than 11 players who could start in the team. It’s not that they’re not good enough to start, it’s just technical choices we make.
“We don’t have to make that decision now. But it’s actually really exciting.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies