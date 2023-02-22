✕ Close Arnold Clark Cup: Wiegman believes Belgium could be 'challenging' for England

England are one step away from retaining the Arnold Clark Cup and take on Belgium in a winner-takes-all match that will determine which nation lifts the trophy. The Lionesses avoided a scare in their last match against Italy but a brace from Rachel Daly saw them claim a 2-1 victory and extend their unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman to 28 matches.

Belgium have also won their opening two matches – both 2-1 against Italy and South Korea – and will want to cause an upset against the European Champions. Belgium have to win if they are to lift the Arnold Clark Cup, while the Lionesses can draw as they make the superior goal difference.

England boss Wiegman has been vocal about using these three games as an opportunity to prepare for this summer’s World Cup and to look at players on the fringes of the squad. After making nine changes against Italy, the question now is whether Wiegman will revert to an almost full-strength line-up or continue to rotate and let her squad players compete in tonight’s crucial outing.

Follow all the action as the Lionesses face Belgium for the Arnold Clark Cup: