Arnold Clark Cup 2023: Full fixtures, results and TV channel guide

England face South Korea, Italy and Belgium as they begin their World Cup preparations

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 17 February 2023 08:37
Comments
<p>England won the inaugural edition of the Arnold Clark Cup </p>

England won the inaugural edition of the Arnold Clark Cup

(Getty Images)

European champions England will look to defend the Arnold Clark Cup as Sarina Wiegman’s team begin their World Cup preparations.

The Lionesses will face South Korea, Italy and Belgium over the next six days in a round-robin format, after winning the inaugural tournament last year.

England will be among the favourites as they travel to Australia and New Zealand in July looking to win the World Cup for the first time.

The Lionesses opened their campaign with a dominant 4-0 win over South Korea, as they look to continue their unbeaten run under Wiegman as they play their first matches of 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are England’s matches this week?

Thursday 16 February - Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

Italy 1-2 Belgium

England 4-0 Korea Republic

Sunday 19 February - CBS Arena, Coventry

England vs Italy - 3:15pm

Belgium vs Korea Republic - 6:15pm

Wednesday 22 February - Ashton Gate, Bristol

Korea Republic vs Italy - 4:45pm

England vs Belgium - 7:45pm

Is the Arnold Clark Cup on TV?

All six matches will be shown on either ITV 1 or ITV 4, while they will also be streamed live on the ITV X online platform.

England squad for the Arnold Clark Cup

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Emily Ramsey (Everton, on loan from Manchester United), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jessica Park (Everton, on loan from Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

