Arsenal can extend their winning start to the Premier League season to five matches when they host Steven Gerrard’s struggling Aston Villa side at the Emirates tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s side are top of the Premier League table with four wins out of four so far - but they required a late comeback to defeat newly promoted Fulham on Saturday.

Gabriel Magalhaes atoned for his earlier error by scrambling the ball over the line late on, after captain Martin Odegaard had dragged Arsenal back into contention.

Gerrard is in desperate need of a result as Villa look to get their season back on track. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham on Sunday and have just three points from their opening four games.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Arsenal vs Aston Villa?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm BST on Wednesday 31 August at the Emirates Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 4, with coverage starting from 7pm BST. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was missing for the win over Fulham with an injury, and he has been joined on the sidelines by Mohamed Elneny. It already leaves Arteta short of options in the middle of the pitch. Oleksandr Zinchenko could be an option but he is also a doubt after missing the Fulham win with a knock.

Defender Diego Carlos is a long-term absentee for Villa but Tyrone Mings should return. Gerrard tinkered with a 4-4-2 diamond against West Ham, with Philippe Coutinho playing behind Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, and another change of shape is expected here.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Xkaha; Martinelli, Smith Rowe, Saka; Jesus

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Ramsey, McGinn; Bailey, Ings, Watkins

Odds

Arsenal: 1/2

Draw: 19/5

Aston Villa: 13/2

Prediction

Arsenal were given a scare by Fulham but that should only serve to sharpen their standards. Aston Villa can be even more dangerous, especially on the break, but Arsenal can expose their lack of confidence with an early goal. Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa