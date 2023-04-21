Arsenal fans display banner in support of US journalist detained by Russia
Evan Gershkovich is being held in Moscow on espionage charges and faces up to 20 years in prison
Arsenal fans displayed a banner in support of the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich who has been detained by Russian authorities in Moscow.
Gershkovich was arrested last month on charges of espionage and is being held at the notorious Lefortovo prison in the Russian capital ahead of his trial. He faces up to 20 years in jail.
“The charges against Evan are baseless, and we call on the Russian Federation to immediately release him,” said the US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, after the court denied Gershkovich’s appeal against the terms of his detention.
Before their Premier League match with Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night, some Arsenal fans held up a banner which read “Arsenal fans stand with Evan Gershkovich” underneath the hashtag “#FreeEvan”.
