Arsenal fans display banner in support of US journalist detained by Russia

Evan Gershkovich is being held in Moscow on espionage charges and faces up to 20 years in prison

Lawrence Ostlere
Friday 21 April 2023 20:54
Arsenal fans display a banner at the match with Southampton

Arsenal fans display a banner at the match with Southampton

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal fans displayed a banner in support of the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich who has been detained by Russian authorities in Moscow.

Gershkovich was arrested last month on charges of espionage and is being held at the notorious Lefortovo prison in the Russian capital ahead of his trial. He faces up to 20 years in jail.

“The charges against Evan are baseless, and we call on the Russian Federation to immediately release him,” said the US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, after the court denied Gershkovich’s appeal against the terms of his detention.

Before their Premier League match with Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night, some Arsenal fans held up a banner which read “Arsenal fans stand with Evan Gershkovich” underneath the hashtag “#FreeEvan”.

