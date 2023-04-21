Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal fans displayed a banner in support of the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich who has been detained by Russian authorities in Moscow.

Gershkovich was arrested last month on charges of espionage and is being held at the notorious Lefortovo prison in the Russian capital ahead of his trial. He faces up to 20 years in jail.

“The charges against Evan are baseless, and we call on the Russian Federation to immediately release him,” said the US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, after the court denied Gershkovich’s appeal against the terms of his detention.

Before their Premier League match with Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night, some Arsenal fans held up a banner which read “Arsenal fans stand with Evan Gershkovich” underneath the hashtag “#FreeEvan”.