Bayern Munich vs Arsenal LIVE: Women’s Champions League quarter-final team news and confirmed line-ups
Follow live updates as the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League kick off at the Allianz Arena
Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals as the knockout stages get underway in Germany tonight.
The Gunners topped Group C ahead of current holders Lyon having won four of their six matches during the group stages. Jonas Eidevall’s side impressed over the first stage of this competition, scoring 19 goals and conceding just five but have struggled to get past the quarter-final stage in recent seasons – they were knocked out 3-1 on aggregate to Wolfsburg last year.
Bayern also seem to stumble at this stage of the tournament. The German side have reached the last-eight in five of the previous six seasons but have only progressed to the semis twice and have never reached the Champions League final. Their 4-3 aggregate defeat after extra time against PSG last year saw a 2-1 loss in the home leg but they will take confidence from the fact that they won all three of their group stage home games this term, including against Barcelona.
Follow all the action as the Women’s Champions League knockout rounds get underway:
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal - Champions League talking points
Injury-hit Arsenal aim to end last-four absence
Arsenal, the only English club to have won the competition, back in 2007, are looking to reach the semis for the first time in 10 years, facing German opposition at this stage again after being eliminated in the 2021-22 quarter-finals by Wolfsburg.
Jonas Eidevall’s side made a very eye-catching start in their group this term, winning 5-1 at eight-time and defending champions Lyon, and would finish top of the pool – but by the final round of games had suffered the significant blow of losing forwards Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema to ACL injuries.
The club re-signed veteran striker Jodie Taylor last week but she is not part of their Champions League squad. Currently fourth in the Women’s Super League, they have won each of the last three games, including beating Chelsea 3-1 in the League Cup final.
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Champions League quarter-final preview
As Arsenal travelled to Bayern Munich looking to reach what used to be familiar ground in the Women’s Champions League, Jonas Eidevall did not need to look back far to remind his players how transformative victory can be. It has been 10 years since Arsenal, the only English team to win a European title, last reached the semi-finals. Progress now would be timely, and not just for Arsenal’s development under Eidevall. It would be a significant moment for English clubs in the Champions League, as well as the tournament as a whole.
Over the past four seasons, only six teams have reached the Champions League semi-finals: Lyon, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich and Chelsea. It is down to Arsenal defeating Bayern, or Roma stunning Barcelona, to change that line-up. That in itself is striking, given how long Arsenal were the standard bearers in women’s football in England, but in recent years it has been left to Chelsea to carry that charge amid an underperformance by Women’s Super League clubs in Europe.
Can Arsenal break through the Champions League’s glass ceiling?
Only a small pool of clubs have reached the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League in recent seasons - Arsenal and Chelsea simply need to be among them
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
An early reunion between Leah Williamson and Georgia Stanway tonight!
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall on Bayern Munich’s record of winning 12 of their last 13 home Champions League fixtures.
“We have respect for but we shouldn’t fear it. We’ve been playing against teams that have had great home records this year in the Champions League.
“Both Lyon and Juventus are two teams that have excellent home records in the Champions League and we managed to draw in Turin and won at Lyon.
“We know we’re going to play against a good team but we’re also a good team. There is a lot of similarities in the way both teams play. It’s an exciting match-up.”
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal - Team news!
Arsenal make one change from the team that started against Reading last week, with Stina Blackstenius recalled in place of Lotte Wubben-Moy. It means Steph Catley misses out again due to a foot problem, so Noelle Maritz continues at left back with Katie McCabe staying on the wing.
Georgia Stanway starts for Bayern, who line up as expected.
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal - Team news!
Bayern: Grohs; Rall, Viggósdóttir, Kumagai, Hansen; Stanway, Zadrazil; Magull, Lohmann, Bühl; Schüller
Arsenal: Zinsberger; Wienroither, Williamson, Raffaelle, Martiz; Maanum, Little, Wälti; McCabe, Blackstenius, Foord
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal - Champions League talking points
Familiar foe at Bayern
The Gunners go up against a Bayern outfit featuring England midfielder Georgia Stanway. After leaving Manchester City to join the Bundesliga club last summer, the 24-year-old scored three goals in their group-stage games, two in a late brace that secured a 3-2 victory at Benfica.
Bayern, who finished second behind Barcelona in Group D but on the same amount of points (15), have twice before reached the Champions League semi-finals, in 2019 and 2021; last season they bowed out in the quarters with defeat over two legs to PSG.
They are second in the German top flight at the moment, two points behind Wolfsburg, and on a 12-match winning streak in all competitions.
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Arsenal have triggered the one-year option on Manuela Zinsberger’s contract, keeping the former Bayern goalkeeper at the north London club until the end of next season.
The Austrian left the Bavarian club on a free transfer in May 2019 after five years to sign with Arsenal and her existing deal was due to expire at the end of this campaign.
But last season’s WSL Golden Glove winner had no doubt in extending her stay in the capital.
“It wasn’t a tough decision at all,” she said. “I’m happy I’m staying for another season and I’m looking forward to the game here.
“I love Bayern Munich and Munich itself - it’s close to my family. Looking back, I’m grateful and happy with what I’ve achieved with Bayern but I’m wearing another jersey here and I’m also happy with that.”
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall ahead of Bayern Munich fixture: “We’re a team that is in a good place right now.
“I don’t know if this is good or bad but I felt with the preparation lately, I have had a feeling of sharing less information with the players because I’m more sure that we know what to do in situations.
“Let’s hope it’s a good sign and not a sign of false security. I choose to believe in the first one.
“The only way to develop quality is by spending time on something. If you’re going to have shared understanding and experiences, you have to live through things together. I can’t see any shortcuts for that.”
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal - early team news
Arsenal remain without Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead due to long-term ACL injuries, while Steph Catley is a doubt due to a foot problem.
Bayern will be without Germany internationals Linda Dallmann and Giulia Gwinn, while England star Georgia Stanway will line-up against her former WSL opponents.
Predicted line-ups
Bayern: Grohs; Rall, Viggósdóttir, Kumagai, Hansen; Stanway, Zadrazil; Magull, Lohmann, Bühl; Schüller
Arsenal: Zinsberger; Martiz, Williamson, Raffaelle, Catley; Maanum, Little, Wälti; McCabe, Blackstenius, Foord
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies