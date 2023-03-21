✕ Close Kim Kardashian attends Arsenal game in London with son Saint

Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals as the knockout stages get underway in Germany tonight.

The Gunners topped Group C ahead of current holders Lyon having won four of their six matches during the group stages. Jonas Eidevall’s side impressed over the first stage of this competition, scoring 19 goals and conceding just five but have struggled to get past the quarter-final stage in recent seasons – they were knocked out 3-1 on aggregate to Wolfsburg last year.

Bayern also seem to stumble at this stage of the tournament. The German side have reached the last-eight in five of the previous six seasons but have only progressed to the semis twice and have never reached the Champions League final. Their 4-3 aggregate defeat after extra time against PSG last year saw a 2-1 loss in the home leg but they will take confidence from the fact that they won all three of their group stage home games this term, including against Barcelona.

Follow all the action as the Women’s Champions League knockout rounds get underway: