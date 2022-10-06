✕ Close Arteta refuses to admit Arsenal are title contenders

Mikel Arteta will hope to continue Arsenal’s stellar form as they welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Emirates stadium tonight. The Gunners were triumphant in the north London derby at the weekend leaving them top of the Premier League table ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Europa League this term but have only played one game – a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich - thanks to their match versus PSV Eindhoven being postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Their opponents this evening, Bodo/Glimt, are also yet to lose having picked up one win and one draw from their opening two fixtures. That means that the winner of tonight’s clash will finish the matchday top of Group A.

Arteta is aware of the hectic schedule facing his players and says he will not hesitate to rotate his squad so it will be interesting to see how strong a line-up he chooses tonight. The Gunners boss will no doubt have one eye on the Liverpool game this weekend, but he will also want to secure Europa League qualification as soon as possible.

Follow all the Europa League action from the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal host Bodo/Glimt, after the conclusion of Omonia vs Manchester United: