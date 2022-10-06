Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Arsenal are in Europa League action as they host Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates Stadium
Mikel Arteta will hope to continue Arsenal’s stellar form as they welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Emirates stadium tonight. The Gunners were triumphant in the north London derby at the weekend leaving them top of the Premier League table ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Sunday.
Arsenal are unbeaten in the Europa League this term but have only played one game – a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich - thanks to their match versus PSV Eindhoven being postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Their opponents this evening, Bodo/Glimt, are also yet to lose having picked up one win and one draw from their opening two fixtures. That means that the winner of tonight’s clash will finish the matchday top of Group A.
Arteta is aware of the hectic schedule facing his players and says he will not hesitate to rotate his squad so it will be interesting to see how strong a line-up he chooses tonight. The Gunners boss will no doubt have one eye on the Liverpool game this weekend, but he will also want to secure Europa League qualification as soon as possible.
Follow all the Europa League action from the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal host Bodo/Glimt, after the conclusion of Omonia vs Manchester United:
GOAL! Omonia 1-2 Man Utd (Martial, 63’)⚽️
63 mins: Manchester United take the lead!
Omonia 1-1 Man Utd
60 mins: Antony and Fernandes combine on the right side before knocking the ball back to Casemiro. He sends it over to Eriksen who gives it back to Antony making his way inside from the wing.
He shoots and a deflection takes the ball behind for a corner. 30 minutes to play.
Omonia 1-1 Man Utd
56 mins: In all honesty it is a deserved goal for Manchester United who dominated proceedings for the majority of the first half. They’ve also started the second 45 minutes on the front foot too. Can the Red Devils go on to get a winner?
GOAL! Omonia 1-1 Man Utd (Rashford, 53’)⚽️
53 mins: Equaliser! Manchester United are back in it!
A long diagonal pass comes over to Marcus Rashford whose first touch isn’t great. He looks to have given the ball away to Nemanja Miletic but an overlapping run from Cristiano Ronaldo draws the defender away and Rashford recovers the ball.
He checks to the right and belts a low shot into the far bottom corner!
Omonia 1-0 Man Utd
51 mins: It’s a decent effort from Bruno Fernandes who gets the ball up and over the wall but there’s not enough curl on it to reach the corner and Fabiano clings onto the effort.
Omonia 1-0 Man Utd
49 mins: Erik ten Hag’s substitutions haven’t forced a change in formation as they are like-for-like swaps. Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen attempt a couple of one-twos to get into the box but Fernandes is brought down just outside by Hector Yuste.
What can United do from this position?
Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt
After the conclusion of this game in Cyprus Arsenal are in action as they host Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt. Here’s how both teams will line-up:
Arsenal XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Vieira, Lokonga, Xhaka; Marquinhos, Nketiah, Martinelli
Bodo/Glimt XI: Haikin, Wembangomo, Lode, Moe, Sampsted, Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes, Mugisha, Espejord, Pellegrino
Second half: Omonia 1-0 Man Utd
Kick off: Manchester United get the ball rolling for the second half. Erik ten Hag has made a couple of changes at the break with Luke Shaw replacing Tyrell Malacia and Marcus Rashford on for Jadon Sancho.
HT Omonia 1-0 Man Utd
Omonia lead Manchester United at half-time in this Europa League clash. Can the Red Devils get back into the game after the break?
Half-time: Omonia 1-0 Man Utd
45+2 mins: There’s an unexpected scoreline in Cyprus as Omonia weathered an early Manchester United storm before Karim Ansarifard blitzed them in front on the counter.
Neil Lennon’s side have quietly grown into the game but United will feel they have the skills and personnel to turn this around. They’re going to need to if they want to get out of the group.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies