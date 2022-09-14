Arsenal vs Man City postponed for PSV Europa League tie
The Premier League has agreed to postpone the Gunners’ match against City, which had been scheduled for Wednesday 19 October
Arsenal’s Premier League match with Manchester City has been postponed in order for the Gunners’ Europa League tie with PSV Eindhoven to be played, it has been confirmed.
The tie had been due to be played on Thursday evening but was postponed due to police resourcing issues related to the Queen’s death.
There were concerns Arsenal may have had to forfeit the match if an alternative date could not be found, but the Premier League has agreed to postpone the Gunners’ match against City, which had been scheduled for Wednesday 19 October.
Instead Mikel Arteta’s side will be in European action on Thursday 20 October with a new date for the domestic fixture yet to be decided.
More follows...
