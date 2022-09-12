Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Premier League have postponed Sunday’s clash between Chelsea and Liverpool due to “events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral”.

The match was scheduled to kick off at 4.30pm at Stamford Bridge in west London, less than 24 hours before the Queen’s funeral will get underway in the UK capital.

Both events require considerable resourcing by the Metropolitan Police and, following a meeting on Monday afternoon, the Premier League confirmed that the game has been cancelled.

It is the second football match taking place in London to be postponed in the space of a few hours, after Arsenal’s Europa League contest against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven - which was scheduled for Thursday evening - was also called off earlier on Monday for similar reasons.

The Premier League have confirmed that the other two London-based games in their competition that are slated to be played this weekend - Saturday evening’s Tottenham vs Leicester contest and Sunday afternoon’s Brentford vs Arsenal clash - will go ahead.

Those matches do not require the same scale of policing as the traditionally fiery Chelsea vs Liverpool.

Outside the capital, Sunday’s cross-Pennine derby between Manchester United and Leeds has also been called off for the same reasons, while Brighton vs Crystal Palace - which had previously been postponed due to scheduled train strikes also remains off, despite the strikes being cancelled.

However, the Premier League’s statement confirmed the other seven fixtures this weekend will go ahead, stating: “Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three games postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral. In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.

“Games postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea FC’s game against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match versus Leeds United. Brighton & Hove Albion FC’s fixture against Crystal Palace FC, due to be played at 3pm on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.

“Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures.

“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

“For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums. New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.”