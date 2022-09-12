Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Premier League have postponed Sunday’s match between Manchester United and Leeds United due “events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral”.

The match was scheduled to kick off at 2pm at Old Trafford, less than 24 hours before the Queen’s funeral will get underway and, following a meeting on Monday afternoon, the Premier League confirmed that the game has been cancelled due to the funeral preparations.

The funeral is taking place in London but considerable police resource from around the UK is thought to be being diverted to the capital for the once-in-a-generation event of national mourning.

Man Utd vs Leeds is a fierce rivalry that requires a larger scale of policing than many other Premier League matches, although, for similar reasons, Sunday’s Chelsea vs Liverpool contest was also postponed.

Chief Inspector Nicholas Hill, of Greater Manchester Police’s Specialist Operations Planning Unit explained the decision, saying: “Greater Manchester Police is supporting forces across the United Kingdom in keeping people safe at locations and events of high-significance following the passing of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We have plans in place to ensure we can provide this support whilst effectively serving our own communities.

“We are also working with partner agencies to consider the viability of un-related but exceptionally large events in Greater Manchester. This includes the Manchester United vs. Leeds fixture, which has been postponed with the support of the Safety Advisory Group and the club.”

Meanwhile, the Premier League’s full statement read: “Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three games postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral. In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.

“Games postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea FC’s game against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match versus Leeds United. Brighton & Hove Albion FC’s fixture against Crystal Palace FC, due to be played at 3pm on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.

“Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures.

“The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

“For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums. New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.”